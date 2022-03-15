The Old Fashioned #2

In Old Fashioned #2, Craig and Amy spin new singles by the Po Ramblin’ Boys and Hogslop String Band, an a cappella number from Sad Daddy and Della Mae’s 2021 back-to-bluegrass album Family Reunion. Female bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerard is here, as produced by Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor. The voice of Sierra Ferrell is heart-stopping in a waltz-time ballad. And we get two sides of Vivian Leva and Reiley Calcagno, as a duo and a quartet in their old-time project The Onlies.

Po Ramblin Boys – “The Blues Are Close At Hand”

Twisted Pine – “Bound To Do It Right”

Della Mae – “Ride Away”

Hogslop String Band – “Wild Bill Jones”

Sad Daddy – “Poor Man's Son”

Sierra Ferrell – “Whispering Waltz”

Vivian Leva and Reiley Calcagno – “Hollowed Hearts”

The Onlies – “Snowtown”

John Hartford - “Flannery's Dream”

Ben Winship – “Katy Bar The Door”

Ozark High Ballers – “Riding Ol Paint”

Alice Gerrard – “Follow The Music”

Junior Sisk – “Just Load The Wagon”

Jeremy Stevens – “You'll Be Lonesome Too”

Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers – “Tennessee Breakdown”