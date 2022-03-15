The Old Fashioned #2
In Old Fashioned #2, Craig and Amy spin new singles by the Po Ramblin’ Boys and Hogslop String Band, an a cappella number from Sad Daddy and Della Mae’s 2021 back-to-bluegrass album Family Reunion. Female bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerard is here, as produced by Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor. The voice of Sierra Ferrell is heart-stopping in a waltz-time ballad. And we get two sides of Vivian Leva and Reiley Calcagno, as a duo and a quartet in their old-time project The Onlies.
Po Ramblin Boys – “The Blues Are Close At Hand”
Twisted Pine – “Bound To Do It Right”
Della Mae – “Ride Away”
Hogslop String Band – “Wild Bill Jones”
Sad Daddy – “Poor Man's Son”
Sierra Ferrell – “Whispering Waltz”
Vivian Leva and Reiley Calcagno – “Hollowed Hearts”
The Onlies – “Snowtown”
John Hartford - “Flannery's Dream”
Ben Winship – “Katy Bar The Door”
Ozark High Ballers – “Riding Ol Paint”
Alice Gerrard – “Follow The Music”
Junior Sisk – “Just Load The Wagon”
Jeremy Stevens – “You'll Be Lonesome Too”
Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers – “Tennessee Breakdown”