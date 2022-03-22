The Old Fashioned #3

In Old Fashioned #3, we kick off with new music from East Nash Grass, the collective that holds down Monday evenings at Dee’s Lounge in Madison. The song comes from their 2021 self-titled debut. We also feature the band’s national champion fiddler Maddie Denton from her first solo debut Playin’ In This Town. Elsewise, you’ll hear music from the understated new duo project by Nashville’s Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, Justin Moses duetting with Blue Highway’s Shawn Lane and vintage Black string band music from Walter Jacobs and Lonnie Carter. Stick around to the end to hear one of the greatest bluegrass harmony duets of the 1990s.

East Nash Grass – “Had To Be A Full Moon”

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert – “Ironwood (You're Mine)”

Chris Castino & Chicken Wire Empire – “Red Sky”

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – “Hendersonville Hop”

Maddie Denton – “Glory In The Meeting House”

The Wildmans - “Garfield's Blackberry Blossom”

Sideline – “Old Guitar Case”

Bluegrass Album Band – “On My Way Back to the Old Home”

Walter Jacobs and Lonnie Carter – “The Jazz Fiddler”

Dom Flemons – “Polly Put The Kettle On”

Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys – “Florida Blues”

Adam Hurt – “Biddy”

Justin Moses – “Looking For A Place”

Willi Carlisle – “Boy Howdy, Hot Dog”

Frank Evans and Ben Plotnik – “Pikers Breakdown”

Don Rigsby and Dudley Connell – “Short Life of Trouble”