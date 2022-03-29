The Old Fashioned #4

We were able to fit in quite a few legendary figures into Episode 4, because many of them are alive and well and releasing new music. Larry Sparks put out the album New Moon Over My Shoulder just before the pandemic, almost exactly 50 years after his first release. Danny Paisley and Dale Ann Bradley, both IBMA vocalists of the year, joined forces for the fine song “One By One.” Mike Compton brings lost Bill Monroe instrumentals back to life on his new album Rare & Fine, and we've got one of those tunes. And we’ve got Roland White collaborating with a young Jim Lauderdale on the lost then found tapes that gave us Jim’s earliest recorded album, which was newly released in recent years. Also here, thrilling vocals from High Fidelity and Appalachian Road Show.

Tray Wellington – “Nashville Skyline Rag”

Zoe & Cloyd – “Where Do You Stand”

Danny Paisley and Dale Ann Bradley – “One By One”

Bryan Sutton and David Holt - “Train That Carried My Girl Form Town”

Libby Weitnauer and Kelly Bosworth – “Phoebe In Her Petticoat”

Brad Leftwich and the Humdingers – “Twin Sisters”

Jim Lauderdale and Roland White – “Stone Must Be The Walls Around Your Heart”

High Fidelity – “You Made The Break”

Larry Sparks – “New Highway”

Mike Compton – “Orange Blossom Breakdown”

Nate Lee – “Somewhere Far Away”

Hot Rize – “Life's Too Short”

Nora Brown and Jaron Paxton – “Liza Jane”

George Guthrie and Ellery Marshall – “Lady of Spain”

Appalachian Road Show – “99 Years And One Dark Day”

Killer Grits – “Broke Down Gambler”