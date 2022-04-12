The Old Fashioned #6
We’ve been eagerly waiting for the release of Hurricane Clarice, the second album by the duo of Allison DeGroot (banjo) and Tatiana Hargreaves (fiddle), so we were pleased to drop their version of “Each Season Changes You,” a song from the catalog of the Osborne Brothers that gets a truly unique treatment here. Also in the show, rising star fiddler Laura Orshaw of the Po’ Ramblin Boys sings Hazel Dickens’s feminist anthem “Ramblin’ Woman,” which just had to happen. We offer up a pair of Cajun numbers and throwback favorites from JD Crowe, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, O Brother Where Art Thou? and Peter Rowan.
Christina Vane - Prayer for the Blind
Allison and Tatiana - Each Season Changes You
Pretty Little Goat - 30 Mile Run
Soggy Bottom Boys - In The Jailhouse Now
Po Ramblin' Boys - Ramblin' Woman
The Horsenecks - Cotton Eyed Joe
JD Crowe - Will You Be Satisfied that Way
Tune Hash- Little Black Train
Michot's Melody Makers - Two Step de St. Marie
Dougie and the Tone Drifters - Mme Zin Zin
Carolina Chocolate Drops - Hit Em Up Style
Bill and the Belles - Get Up And Give It One More Try
Peter Rowan - A Good Woman's Love
Julian Pinelli - PS (Possibility of Squirrel)
Amanda Smith w Kenny - Like A Shadow
Megan Lynch Chowning - Blue Eagle