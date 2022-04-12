The Old Fashioned #6

We’ve been eagerly waiting for the release of Hurricane Clarice , the second album by the duo of Allison DeGroot (banjo) and Tatiana Hargreaves (fiddle), so we were pleased to drop their version of “Each Season Changes You,” a song from the catalog of the Osborne Brothers that gets a truly unique treatment here. Also in the show, rising star fiddler Laura Orshaw of the Po’ Ramblin Boys sings Hazel Dickens’s feminist anthem “Ramblin’ Woman,” which just had to happen. We offer up a pair of Cajun numbers and throwback favorites from JD Crowe, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, O Brother Where Art Thou? and Peter Rowan.

Christina Vane - Prayer for the Blind

Allison and Tatiana - Each Season Changes You

Pretty Little Goat - 30 Mile Run

Soggy Bottom Boys - In The Jailhouse Now

Po Ramblin' Boys - Ramblin' Woman

The Horsenecks - Cotton Eyed Joe

JD Crowe - Will You Be Satisfied that Way

Tune Hash- Little Black Train

Michot's Melody Makers - Two Step de St. Marie

Dougie and the Tone Drifters - Mme Zin Zin

Carolina Chocolate Drops - Hit Em Up Style

Bill and the Belles - Get Up And Give It One More Try

Peter Rowan - A Good Woman's Love

Julian Pinelli - PS (Possibility of Squirrel)

Amanda Smith w Kenny - Like A Shadow

Megan Lynch Chowning - Blue Eagle