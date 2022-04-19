The Old Fashioned #7

New discoveries abound in this week’s Old Fashioned. Nashville mandolin man and hat-maker Scott Simontacchi slipped us the most recent album by his friend and collaborator David Long, whose project called Public Record: Songs and Stories sounds like a true 1950s throwback with its vintage recording gear and timeless songwriting. David’s played with Mike Compton and Karl Shiflett among others and he’s got a true swing. Also emerging is Eli West, a guitarist and song-singer from Seattle. His “Johnny Wombat” here features fiddler Christian Sedelmyer and mandolinist Andrew Marlin. Full Cord Bluegrass was new to us out of Grand Haven, MI, but not new to the ROMP festival, where they won 2021’s band contest. Jake Xerxes Fussell is garnering buzz out of Durham, NC for his folkloric song interpretation, and this one’s a special reading of “Handsome Molly” called “Breast of Glass.” Also in the hour, new hits from Molly Tuttle and Del McCoury, plus Tex Mex from Belen Escobedo and hearty a cappella gospel from the Fairfield Four.

Del McCoury - Almost Proud

David Long - Bird Song

Wes Corbett - Boss Fight

Lynn Morris - Long Train of Fools

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Breast of Glass

Bill Monroe and Doc Watson - Midnight on the Stormy Deep

Belen Escobedo - Tu Vas Angel Mio

Fairfield Four - Dig a little Deeper

Full Cord Bluegrass - Downtown

Eli West - Johnny Wombat

Billy Hurt Jr. w Jeremy Stephens - Boarding House Blues

The Burnett Sisters - Rocky Road Blues

Molly Tuttle - Crooked Tree

Joe's Truck Stop - Wishing On A Star

The Slocan Ramblers - Harefoot's Retreat

The Vollmers - Cotton Patch