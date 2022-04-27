The Old Fashioned #8

We open this week’s Old Fashioned talking about the spontaneity and resourcefulness of traditional roots musicians. Nobody’s waiting around for a record deal to make an album. Brittany Haas, the amazing fiddler renowned for her work in the band Hawktail, the Live From Here band, and the Dave Rawlings Machine, took inspiration from a jam she enjoyed and assembled friends for a new album so in-the-moment that it’s called Impromptu Sessions #1. We’re proud to share the opening track “Lost Girl” with you here but encourage you to click the link to hear more on Bandcamp. Also this week, we tip our hat to the recently departed Roland White with a throwback track from the Nashville Bluegrass Band. Eastern European born Marija Droze has a national bluegrass hit on her hands with the lovely “The Night We Fell,” which leans into a silky contemporary sound. Laurel Primo’s lovely and personal version of “Hop High” shows an electrified lap steel emulating a fiddle. And we listen back to Dolly Parton’s game-changing album The Grass Is Blue.

Becky Buller - Life Gets Up And Gets Gone

Jonathan Vocke - The Road To Maysville

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Livin' the Blues

East Nash Grass - Mountain Bluebird

Marija Droze - The Night We Fell

Flatt and Scruggs - Get In Line Brother

Camp Creek Boys - Honeysuckle

Brittany Haas - Lost Girl

Laurel Premo - Hop High

Jordan Tice - Ghost Story

Sophie Mae Wellington- Katie Cruel / Shaking Down the Acorns

Dolly Parton - Will He Be Waiting For Me

Mile Twelve - Down Where The Drunkards Roll

Lonesome Ace String Band - Cluck Old Hen

Square Peg Rounders - Forks of Sandy