The Old Fashioned #9
Our opening theme this week tips our hat to the western swing side of fiddle music with a 1940s track called “My Life’s Been A Pleasure,” while our official first song is Sturgill Simpson’s bluegrass take on his song “Life Ain’t Fair And The World Is Mean.” We hope you personally feel more like the former than the latter, but then bluegrass is famous for taking the tragic and making it sound downright pleasant. Also in this hour of happy, we hear back-to-back tracks form the perfectly paired Honey Dewdrops, the husband and wife duo from Virginia, an old favorite plus “Heart Wants” from the brand new, guitar-forward album Light Behind Light. Multi-instrumentalist Andy Leftwich plays fiddle and mandolin on his new single “Kimper County.” The wonderfully named Swamperella updates the world’s first Cajun hit. And our throwback artists include Flatt & Scruggs and Michael Cleveland.
Bob Wills – My Life’s Been A Pleasure
Sturgill Simpson - Life Ain't Fair And The World Is Mean
The Crooked Road Ramblers - Eighth of January
Che Appalache - Rock of Ages
Sad Daddy – Bacon
The Honey Dewdrops - Heart Wants
The Honey Dewdrops – Amaranth
Flatt & Scruggs - Footprints in the Snow
Andy Leftwich - Kimper County
Swamperella - Paper In My Shoe
Michael Cleveland w Tim O'Brien - Flower Blooming In The Wildwood
Josh Rilko – Ripwalk
The Burnett Sisters - Rocky Road Blues
Rory Block - Wayward Girl Blues
Justin Moses w Sierra Hull - Taxland
Larry Cordle - Breakin' On The Jimmy Ridge
Jake Blount and Tatiana Hargreaves - Rolling River