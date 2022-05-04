The Old Fashioned #9

Our opening theme this week tips our hat to the western swing side of fiddle music with a 1940s track called “My Life’s Been A Pleasure,” while our official first song is Sturgill Simpson’s bluegrass take on his song “Life Ain’t Fair And The World Is Mean.” We hope you personally feel more like the former than the latter, but then bluegrass is famous for taking the tragic and making it sound downright pleasant. Also in this hour of happy, we hear back-to-back tracks form the perfectly paired Honey Dewdrops, the husband and wife duo from Virginia, an old favorite plus “Heart Wants” from the brand new, guitar-forward album Light Behind Light. Multi-instrumentalist Andy Leftwich plays fiddle and mandolin on his new single “Kimper County.” The wonderfully named Swamperella updates the world’s first Cajun hit. And our throwback artists include Flatt & Scruggs and Michael Cleveland.

Bob Wills – My Life’s Been A Pleasure

Sturgill Simpson - Life Ain't Fair And The World Is Mean

The Crooked Road Ramblers - Eighth of January

Che Appalache - Rock of Ages

Sad Daddy – Bacon

The Honey Dewdrops - Heart Wants

The Honey Dewdrops – Amaranth

Flatt & Scruggs - Footprints in the Snow

Andy Leftwich - Kimper County

Swamperella - Paper In My Shoe

Michael Cleveland w Tim O'Brien - Flower Blooming In The Wildwood

Josh Rilko – Ripwalk

The Burnett Sisters - Rocky Road Blues

Rory Block - Wayward Girl Blues

Justin Moses w Sierra Hull - Taxland

Larry Cordle - Breakin' On The Jimmy Ridge

Jake Blount and Tatiana Hargreaves - Rolling River