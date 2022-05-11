© 2022 WMOT
TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #10

Published May 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT
Kody+Norris+Show+photo.jpg
The Kody Norris Show

We’ve proudly featured the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys recently as an exemplar of the old bluegrass ways playing out by young artists on a modern stage, but they’re not the only band sporting flamboyant vintage stage wear and a close-knit, hard-boned bluegrass sound. And that’s why we kick show #10 off with the new single from the Kody Norris Show out of East Tennessee. They were recently named Entertainers of the Year by the IBMA trad little brother Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Also in the hour, deep old-time fiddling from Nashville-based Rafe Stefanini, new Mike Compton arranging Bill Monroe, and married bluegrass duos Zoe & Cloyd and Nefesh Mountain. The Steep Canyon Rangers play the most North Carolina music ever, and we hear legacy tracks from Blue Highway and Crooked Still.

All Day Breakfast String Band - Wild Horse
Kody Norris Show - Brand New Hit In Nashville
Nefesh Mountain - Wanderlust
Laura Orshaw - I Can't Settle Down
Rafe Stefanini - Shipping Port
Vivian Leva and Reilley Calcagno - On Account of You
Riley Baugus - Little Black Train
Mike Compton - Mississippi River Blues
Elizabeth Cotton - Shake Sugaree
Steep Canyon Rangers - Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
Crooked Still - Darling Corey
Zoe & Cloyd - That Home Far Away
Will Ellis - No Bosses In Heaven
Matthew Stallard - John Brown's Dream
Blue Highway - I'd Rather Be A Lonesome Pine
Twisted Pine - Come Along Jody
The Horse Flies - Cornbread

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst.
