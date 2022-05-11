The Old Fashioned #10
We’ve proudly featured the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys recently as an exemplar of the old bluegrass ways playing out by young artists on a modern stage, but they’re not the only band sporting flamboyant vintage stage wear and a close-knit, hard-boned bluegrass sound. And that’s why we kick show #10 off with the new single from the Kody Norris Show out of East Tennessee. They were recently named Entertainers of the Year by the IBMA trad little brother Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. Also in the hour, deep old-time fiddling from Nashville-based Rafe Stefanini, new Mike Compton arranging Bill Monroe, and married bluegrass duos Zoe & Cloyd and Nefesh Mountain. The Steep Canyon Rangers play the most North Carolina music ever, and we hear legacy tracks from Blue Highway and Crooked Still.
All Day Breakfast String Band - Wild Horse
Kody Norris Show - Brand New Hit In Nashville
Nefesh Mountain - Wanderlust
Laura Orshaw - I Can't Settle Down
Rafe Stefanini - Shipping Port
Vivian Leva and Reilley Calcagno - On Account of You
Riley Baugus - Little Black Train
Mike Compton - Mississippi River Blues
Elizabeth Cotton - Shake Sugaree
Steep Canyon Rangers - Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
Crooked Still - Darling Corey
Zoe & Cloyd - That Home Far Away
Will Ellis - No Bosses In Heaven
Matthew Stallard - John Brown's Dream
Blue Highway - I'd Rather Be A Lonesome Pine
Twisted Pine - Come Along Jody
The Horse Flies - Cornbread