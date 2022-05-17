The Old Fashioned #11

When we think about the youth brigade in bluegrass and traditional music, we have to think about hyper-talented and hyper-enthusiastic Mason Via who recently moved from rural North Carolina to Nashville, where he became the newest and youngest member of Old Crow Medicine Show. Mason’s been the subject of much buzz for years in folkie circles and in episode #11 you can hear his single “Gettin’ Gone,” which he says is connected to the vibe of Jack Kerouac. Also very new is “How It Ends” from the album Narrow Line by the Halifax, Nova Scotia duo of Lisa Maria and Amy Lou Keeler. We’re way into their haunting and personal spin on old-time. From the classic past you’ll hear John Hartford and Reno & Smiley. And we kick it all off with Theo and Brenna bluegrass-ifying a girl group classic from the 60s.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Happy Hollow

Theo and Brenna - Be My Baby

Killer Grits - Big Scioty

Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Down in Atlanta Georgia

Mama's Broke - How It Ends

The Grascals - Once More

Reno and Smiley - Wreck of the Old 97

The Price Sisters - If I'm Going to be Lonely

Steve Earle and Del McCoury - Dustbowl Blues

Casey Campbell, David Grisman - Cedar Hill

Kathy Kallick w Molly Tuttle - Put My Little Shoes Away

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Through The Window

Shawn Camp - Ain’t No Way of Knowing

Ben Winship - Kennedy Rag

Mason Via – Gettin’ Gone

Lily Henley - Avre Tu Puerta Serrada

All Day Breakfast Stringband - Roaring River

John Hartford - Steamboat Whistle Blues

Joseph DeCosimo - Sequatchie Valley