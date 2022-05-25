The Old Fashioned #12
We’re once again putting the “new” in The Old Fashioned with fresh, hot singles and cuts from cutting edge albums in the bluegrass and old-time space. We get things started with Jeremy Garrett’s “What’s That You’re Doing” from his album River Wild, a chart-topping tune with drive and emotion from the fiddling Infamous Stringduster. We also offer up the first of what will surely be many cuts from young Jaelee Roberts, a rising MTSU senior who’s just released her debut album Something You Didn’t Count On. It’s a highly recommended album, and be aware that she’s part of the new lineup for IBMA Entertainers of the Year Sister Sadie. Quite a voice! I nearly forgot to mention this show’s three-song set from Nashville’s own Casey Campbell and friends, playing as the Johnson & Johnson Mountain Boys (ha ha) for our first live TOF event at Dee’s Lounge not many weeks ago. Classic tracks from Missy Raines, Patty Loveless and Gillian Welch add to the character of episode 12, and we hope you love it all.
Michael Cleveland - Sugar Tree Stomp
Jeremy Garrett - What's That You're Doing
Libby Weitnauer and Kelley Bosworth - Roll on Buddy
JP Harris and Chance McCoy - Closer to the Mill (Going to California)
Sinner Friends - While You're Cheating On Me
Patty Loveless - Daniel Prayed
The High and Wides Lonesome - Yodel Blues No. 2
Joe's Truck Stop - Pappy Hondo
Henry Williams and Eddie Anthony - Georgia Crawl
Missy Raines and the New Hip - Basket of Singing Birds
Brad Leftwich and the Humdingers - Hoppin' John
Johnson & Johnson Mt Boys - Crazy Creek (Live at Dee’s)
Johnson & Johnson Mt Boys - Jack of Diamonds
Johnson & Johnson Mt Boys - Hunting the Buffalo
Jaelee Roberts - Luxury Liner
Gillian Welch /David Rawlings - Winter's Come And Gone
Patrick McAvinue - Clean of Heart
Liam Kelley - Coffee For One
Maddie Denton - Sallie Goodin