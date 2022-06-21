The Old Fashioned #16
When Jim Miller died in March, it was mostly reported as a sudden tragedy affecting his beloved Americana/country band Western Centuries. But friend of trad music Devon Leger pointed out in a lovely tribute that Miller had an extensive resume in old-time and bluegrass as well. So in TOF #16, we devote a set to rare sides featuring Jim as guitarist and singer. His voice on “Little Satchel” with Louisiana’s Dirk Powell is fantastic, as is Ginny Hawker’s mournful “The Back Of Your Hand,” with Jim on harmony. We kick off with Peter Rowan covering Woody Guthrie from his fine new album. And we treat you and ourselves to heart-rending historic bluegrass from Keith Whitley.
Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers - Peacock Rag
Peter Rowan - New York Town
Tim Stafford and Steve Gulley - Still Here
George Guthrie and Ellery Marshall - Deputy Dalton
Bowregard - Fallen Angels
Dirk Powell feat. Jim Miller - Little Satchel
Red Dog Run - One eyed Rosie
Ginny Hawker - The Back Of Your Hand
Agents of Terra (Mike Seeger) - Cotton Eyed Joe
The Wandering Ramblers - Ida Red
Wolfpen Branch - Burning The Midnight Oil
Keith Whitley w Ricky Skaggs - Dream Of A Miner's Child
Molly Tuttle - She'll Change
Sierra Hull - From Now On
Bob Minner - Ridge Road Gravel
Norman Blake - I'm Free Again
John Harrod - Down The Old Kentucky River