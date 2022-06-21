The Old Fashioned #16

When Jim Miller died in March, it was mostly reported as a sudden tragedy affecting his beloved Americana/country band Western Centuries. But friend of trad music Devon Leger pointed out in a lovely tribute that Miller had an extensive resume in old-time and bluegrass as well. So in TOF #16, we devote a set to rare sides featuring Jim as guitarist and singer. His voice on “Little Satchel” with Louisiana’s Dirk Powell is fantastic, as is Ginny Hawker’s mournful “The Back Of Your Hand,” with Jim on harmony. We kick off with Peter Rowan covering Woody Guthrie from his fine new album. And we treat you and ourselves to heart-rending historic bluegrass from Keith Whitley.

Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers - Peacock Rag

Peter Rowan - New York Town

Tim Stafford and Steve Gulley - Still Here

George Guthrie and Ellery Marshall - Deputy Dalton

Bowregard - Fallen Angels

Dirk Powell feat. Jim Miller - Little Satchel

Red Dog Run - One eyed Rosie

Ginny Hawker - The Back Of Your Hand

Agents of Terra (Mike Seeger) - Cotton Eyed Joe

The Wandering Ramblers - Ida Red

Wolfpen Branch - Burning The Midnight Oil

Keith Whitley w Ricky Skaggs - Dream Of A Miner's Child

Molly Tuttle - She'll Change

Sierra Hull - From Now On

Bob Minner - Ridge Road Gravel

Norman Blake - I'm Free Again

John Harrod - Down The Old Kentucky River