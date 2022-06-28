The Old Fashioned #17

Around WMOT we’ve started thinking about an important 50th anniversary that you may not have considered yet. 1972 saw the release of Will The Circle Be Unbroken, the epic 3-LP set of collaborative classic country and bluegrass made by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and a cast of Nashville greats, including Earl Scruggs and Mother Maybelle Carter. We’ll be visiting that album as part of WMOT’s coverage of this important landmark, because it was a galvanizing event that brought traditional roots music back in vogue and set the template for the Americana movement. That’s how we continue to get great new music every week, including this show’s singles from Asheville band Unspoken Tradition, Volume Five and Tina Adair. We also hear old time from Sophie Mae Wellington and Amy’s band Tune Hash. Plus the Punch Brothers’ take on the old Jimmie Rodgers number “Any Old Time.” Take the time to listen. You’ll love it.

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Grey Eagle

Unspoken Tradition - Irons in the Fire

Della Mae - Ride Away

Sophie Mae Wellington - Bull At The Wagon

Maddie Denton - Hope You Hang Around

Earl Scruggs and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Earl's Breakdown

Earls of Leicester - Dim Lights, Thick Smoke and Loud, Loud Music

Volume Five - What I Didn't Say

Tune Hash - Scolding Wife

Crooked Road Ramblers - Old Sport

Anna and Elizabeth - Ripest of Apples

Adam Hurt - Bowback

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Waiting For The Hard times To Go

Infamous Stringdusters - Pearl of Carolina

Punch Brothers - Any Old Time

Tina Adair - Bridge You're Gonna Burn

Mr. Sun - The Fiddler of Dooney

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Grey Eagle