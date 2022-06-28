The Old Fashioned #17
Around WMOT we’ve started thinking about an important 50th anniversary that you may not have considered yet. 1972 saw the release of Will The Circle Be Unbroken, the epic 3-LP set of collaborative classic country and bluegrass made by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and a cast of Nashville greats, including Earl Scruggs and Mother Maybelle Carter. We’ll be visiting that album as part of WMOT’s coverage of this important landmark, because it was a galvanizing event that brought traditional roots music back in vogue and set the template for the Americana movement. That’s how we continue to get great new music every week, including this show’s singles from Asheville band Unspoken Tradition, Volume Five and Tina Adair. We also hear old time from Sophie Mae Wellington and Amy’s band Tune Hash. Plus the Punch Brothers’ take on the old Jimmie Rodgers number “Any Old Time.” Take the time to listen. You’ll love it.
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Grey Eagle
Unspoken Tradition - Irons in the Fire
Della Mae - Ride Away
Sophie Mae Wellington - Bull At The Wagon
Maddie Denton - Hope You Hang Around
Earl Scruggs and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Earl's Breakdown
Earls of Leicester - Dim Lights, Thick Smoke and Loud, Loud Music
Volume Five - What I Didn't Say
Tune Hash - Scolding Wife
Crooked Road Ramblers - Old Sport
Anna and Elizabeth - Ripest of Apples
Adam Hurt - Bowback
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Waiting For The Hard times To Go
Infamous Stringdusters - Pearl of Carolina
Punch Brothers - Any Old Time
Tina Adair - Bridge You're Gonna Burn
Mr. Sun - The Fiddler of Dooney
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Grey Eagle