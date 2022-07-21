© 2022 WMOT
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned # 18

Published July 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Blue Highway

Blue Highway, the legendary band from East Tennessee, has plenty of songs about the Blue Ridge Mountains but now they’ve got one about the Himalayas. “On The Roof Of The World” was inspired, says songwriter and guitarist Tim Stafford, by the landscape and people of the Tibetan Plateau, where Sherpas live and die on expeditions to Mt. Everest. It’s a great tune with a unique twist. So what else could we do but pair it with the Country Gentlemen singing of doomed mountaineers in “Matterhorn,” in a live performance from 1972. Other new music comes from Maya De Vitry, Shannon Wright, and Chicago’s Special Consensus. Trey Wellington brings hot instrumental bluegrass from Black Banjo, while Bill Evans and Fletcher bright team up with Norman and Nancy Blake for an old-time standard. Keep climbing.

Pharis and Jason Romero - Been All Around This World
Full Cord - Yardboss
Maya De Vitry - Working Man
John Hartford - Knockin' At Your Door
Shannon Wright - Hand Me Down
Ralph Stanley - Pretty Polly
Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Carry Me With You
Ben Plotnick and Frank Evans - Daisy and Bobby
Charm City Junction - Boatman
Tim O'Brien - See You At The Funeral
Bill Evans w Fletcher Bright - Old Ebenezer Scrooge
Blue Highway - On The Roof Of The World
Country Gentlemen - Matterhorn
Tray Wellington Band - Georgia Turn Around
Special Consensus - Blackbird
Evan K + Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Bust Down Stomp
Windy Hill - Frog on a Lilly Pad

Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst.
