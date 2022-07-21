The Old Fashioned # 18

Blue Highway, the legendary band from East Tennessee, has plenty of songs about the Blue Ridge Mountains but now they’ve got one about the Himalayas. “On The Roof Of The World” was inspired, says songwriter and guitarist Tim Stafford, by the landscape and people of the Tibetan Plateau, where Sherpas live and die on expeditions to Mt. Everest. It’s a great tune with a unique twist. So what else could we do but pair it with the Country Gentlemen singing of doomed mountaineers in “Matterhorn,” in a live performance from 1972. Other new music comes from Maya De Vitry, Shannon Wright, and Chicago’s Special Consensus. Trey Wellington brings hot instrumental bluegrass from Black Banjo, while Bill Evans and Fletcher bright team up with Norman and Nancy Blake for an old-time standard. Keep climbing.

Pharis and Jason Romero - Been All Around This World

Full Cord - Yardboss

Maya De Vitry - Working Man

John Hartford - Knockin' At Your Door

Shannon Wright - Hand Me Down

Ralph Stanley - Pretty Polly

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Carry Me With You

Ben Plotnick and Frank Evans - Daisy and Bobby

Charm City Junction - Boatman

Tim O'Brien - See You At The Funeral

Bill Evans w Fletcher Bright - Old Ebenezer Scrooge

Blue Highway - On The Roof Of The World

Country Gentlemen - Matterhorn

Tray Wellington Band - Georgia Turn Around

Special Consensus - Blackbird

Evan K + Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Bust Down Stomp

Windy Hill - Frog on a Lilly Pad