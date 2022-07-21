The Old Fashioned #19

One of the coolest young ensembles that Amy Alvey has brought to the Old Fashioned record collection this year is Sinner Friends, the duo of multi-instrumentalists Grace van't Hof and Conner Vlietstra. Grace was a founder of Della Mae, a keen voice in Bill & The Belles and the banjo player in Chris Jones and the Night Drivers. Conner is still finishing his degree at ETSU but he’s been in old time music all his life. Together, they channel the Bailes Brothers and the Carter Family while adding something punky and today to their close harmonies. We’ve played them before but this week their single “Unforgivable You” anchors our first set. Also in the hour, new singles from from Woody Platt, who’s on his way out the door as frontman of the Steep Canyon Rangers, Appalachian Road Show and Riverbend. Bronwyn Keith-Hines fiddles magnificently in “North Garden.” Our lookback tracks come from the Osborne Brothers and Mac Wiseman, the Seldom Scene and the Bluegrass Album Band.

