The Old Fashioned #20
Tributes to Tony Rice have been bountiful since the legendary guitar player and singer died at home on Christmas Day 2020. The Punch Brothers issued a radically reimagined cut-for-cut cover of Tony’s Church Street Blues. Barry Waldrep steered a multi-artist collection. Now Dan Tyminski, singer and guitar man for Alison Krauss and Union Station has his own nod to his hero called One More Time Before You Go, a five-track EP. This week as I host solo while Amy Alvey is traveling and teaching, I bring you one fine cut from it, Dan and Billy Strings harmonizing luminously on “Where The Soul Of Man Never Dies,” a traditional tune that Rice arranged with Ricky Skaggs on their famous and stupendous duo album of 1980. This week features new cuts from Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz, Gina Furtado and the Lonesome River Band, plus timeless tracks from James King, Bela Fleck and Irishman John Doyle.
Rocky Creek Ramblers - Bob Wills Stomp
Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - Take That Shot
Dan Tyminski - Where The Soul of Man Never Dies
Daniel Crabtree - Closer Than I've Ever Been
Tune Hash - Eighth of January
Lonesome River Band - Cumberland River Shore
Gina Furtado - I Just Telephone Upstairs
Joe and Odell Thompson - Pumpkin Pie
James King - The Cold Hard Facts of Lies
Bowregard - Sage The Western Basil
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Misty Rays
Nonc Allie Young, Bessayl Duhon, and Rodney Balfa - Bosco Stomp
Jeff Picker - Ricky's Run
Ralph Stanley II - Back To Virginia
Gus Cannon and Noah Lewis - Last Chance Blues
John Doyle - The Gallant Poacher
Bela Fleck - Whitewater
Shelton & Williams - My Heart Beats Like A Drum For You