The Old Fashioned #20

Tributes to Tony Rice have been bountiful since the legendary guitar player and singer died at home on Christmas Day 2020. The Punch Brothers issued a radically reimagined cut-for-cut cover of Tony’s Church Street Blues. Barry Waldrep steered a multi-artist collection. Now Dan Tyminski, singer and guitar man for Alison Krauss and Union Station has his own nod to his hero called One More Time Before You Go, a five-track EP. This week as I host solo while Amy Alvey is traveling and teaching, I bring you one fine cut from it, Dan and Billy Strings harmonizing luminously on “Where The Soul Of Man Never Dies,” a traditional tune that Rice arranged with Ricky Skaggs on their famous and stupendous duo album of 1980. This week features new cuts from Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz, Gina Furtado and the Lonesome River Band, plus timeless tracks from James King, Bela Fleck and Irishman John Doyle.

Rocky Creek Ramblers - Bob Wills Stomp

Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - Take That Shot

Dan Tyminski - Where The Soul of Man Never Dies

Daniel Crabtree - Closer Than I've Ever Been

Tune Hash - Eighth of January

Lonesome River Band - Cumberland River Shore

Gina Furtado - I Just Telephone Upstairs

Joe and Odell Thompson - Pumpkin Pie

James King - The Cold Hard Facts of Lies

Bowregard - Sage The Western Basil

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Misty Rays

Nonc Allie Young, Bessayl Duhon, and Rodney Balfa - Bosco Stomp

Jeff Picker - Ricky's Run

Ralph Stanley II - Back To Virginia

Gus Cannon and Noah Lewis - Last Chance Blues

John Doyle - The Gallant Poacher

Bela Fleck - Whitewater

Shelton & Williams - My Heart Beats Like A Drum For You