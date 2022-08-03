The Old Fashioned #21

We love hearing stories of folks raised overseas who became fascinated and then dedicated to American traditional music, whether German born songwriter Thomm Jutz or guitar maestro Beppe Gambetta from Italy. Another Italian who came to the US in search of a sound is fiddler, banjo player, singer and instrument maker Rafe Stefanini. Since his move in the 1980s, the Bologna native became a staple on the old time circuit, working out of a base in Pennsylvania. But recently he moved to Madison, TN, and we were lucky enough to present him with his family band at Dee’s in June. And you can hear some tracks from that set in episode #21 of The Old Fashioned. Also in the hour, new music from Circus No. 9, Martha Spencer, Theo & Brenna, and Fireside Collective. And we listen back in time to vintage Del McCoury and Peter Rowan, who was recently announced as the latest member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. That’s what we’d call a no brainer.

Jeff Goehring and Friends - Red Steer

Circus No. 9 - Place That I Call Home

Del McCoury - Cold Rain And Snow

Gena Britt - A Little Bit Of You

John Sebastian and the J Band - Minglewood Blues

Martha Spencer - Young Rover

The Horsenecks - Melvin Wine's Uncle Pen

Peter Rowan - Rosa Lee McFaul

Wildfire with Dale Ann Bradley - What Would Your Memories Do?

Frank Evans and Ben Plotnick - Golden Slippers

Rafe Stefanini and family - Fortune

Rafe Stefanini and family - Lady on the Green

Wilson Banjo Co. - Sadie Danced A Hole In Her Stocking

Fireside Collective - House Into A Home

John Reischman - Roscoe's ramble

Theo & Brenna - I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me

Fast Track - Jenny Lynn