TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #21

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
StefaniniBand.JPG
Rafe Stefanini (second from left) and his family band at Dee's in June 2022, presented the WMOT.

We love hearing stories of folks raised overseas who became fascinated and then dedicated to American traditional music, whether German born songwriter Thomm Jutz or guitar maestro Beppe Gambetta from Italy. Another Italian who came to the US in search of a sound is fiddler, banjo player, singer and instrument maker Rafe Stefanini. Since his move in the 1980s, the Bologna native became a staple on the old time circuit, working out of a base in Pennsylvania. But recently he moved to Madison, TN, and we were lucky enough to present him with his family band at Dee’s in June. And you can hear some tracks from that set in episode #21 of The Old Fashioned. Also in the hour, new music from Circus No. 9, Martha Spencer, Theo & Brenna, and Fireside Collective. And we listen back in time to vintage Del McCoury and Peter Rowan, who was recently announced as the latest member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. That’s what we’d call a no brainer.

Jeff Goehring and Friends - Red Steer
Circus No. 9 - Place That I Call Home
Del McCoury - Cold Rain And Snow
Gena Britt - A Little Bit Of You
John Sebastian and the J Band - Minglewood Blues
Martha Spencer - Young Rover
The Horsenecks - Melvin Wine's Uncle Pen
Peter Rowan - Rosa Lee McFaul
Wildfire with Dale Ann Bradley - What Would Your Memories Do?
Frank Evans and Ben Plotnick - Golden Slippers
Rafe Stefanini and family - Fortune
Rafe Stefanini and family - Lady on the Green
Wilson Banjo Co. - Sadie Danced A Hole In Her Stocking
Fireside Collective - House Into A Home
John Reischman - Roscoe's ramble
Theo & Brenna - I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me
Fast Track - Jenny Lynn

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst.
