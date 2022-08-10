The Old Fashioned #22
Amy hosts solo this week, so there’s a heavy old-time and trad folk vibe to Show #22. The very new Tall Poppy String Band features our pal George Jackson from Nashville with Portland, OR banjo player Cameron DeWhitt and Mark Harris of Fort Collins, CO on guitar. Also new is a beguiling rendition of an ancient tune called “Sixteen Kings’ Daughters” by versatile Nashville musician Libby Weitnauer. On the folk frontier, the fast-rising Willi Carlisle offers his original Tex Mex ballad “Este Mundo” and we hear vintage sound from Taj Mahal and the late great zydeco master Boozoo Chavis.
Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Katy Hill
Wolfpen Branch - Nary
Windy Hill - What’s The Matter With The Mill
Boozoo Chavis and the Magic Sounds - Uncle Bud
Paul Brown - Today Has Been A Lonesome Day -
Libby Weitnauer - Sixteen Kings' Daughters
Nashville Bluegrass Band - I'm Blue and I'm Lonesome Too
Taj Mahal - Fishing Blues
Joe Troop - Sevilla
Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Arkansas Traveler
The High and Wides - Lonesome Freight Train Blues
Clinton Davis - The Wild Horse
Willi Carlisle - Este Mundo
Southern Pride - Jimmy Sutton -
Lonesome River Band - Waitin' On A Train
Tall Poppy String Band - Kentucky Winder
The Brother Brothers - I Will
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Michelle's Waltz