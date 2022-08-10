The Old Fashioned #22

Amy hosts solo this week, so there’s a heavy old-time and trad folk vibe to Show #22. The very new Tall Poppy String Band features our pal George Jackson from Nashville with Portland, OR banjo player Cameron DeWhitt and Mark Harris of Fort Collins, CO on guitar. Also new is a beguiling rendition of an ancient tune called “Sixteen Kings’ Daughters” by versatile Nashville musician Libby Weitnauer. On the folk frontier, the fast-rising Willi Carlisle offers his original Tex Mex ballad “Este Mundo” and we hear vintage sound from Taj Mahal and the late great zydeco master Boozoo Chavis.

Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Katy Hill

Wolfpen Branch - Nary

Windy Hill - What’s The Matter With The Mill

Boozoo Chavis and the Magic Sounds - Uncle Bud

Paul Brown - Today Has Been A Lonesome Day -

Libby Weitnauer - Sixteen Kings' Daughters

Nashville Bluegrass Band - I'm Blue and I'm Lonesome Too

Taj Mahal - Fishing Blues

Joe Troop - Sevilla

Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Arkansas Traveler

The High and Wides - Lonesome Freight Train Blues

Clinton Davis - The Wild Horse

Willi Carlisle - Este Mundo

Southern Pride - Jimmy Sutton -

Lonesome River Band - Waitin' On A Train

Tall Poppy String Band - Kentucky Winder

The Brother Brothers - I Will

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Michelle's Waltz