The Old Fashioned #23
The International Bluegrass Music Association announced the nominees for the 33rd annual IBMA Awards on July 26, offering a look at the top tiers of the genre as we enter the fall of 2022. So we decided to devote this hour to as many of the nominees as we could squeeze in. Certainly Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle were going to be front and center with six nominations each. Our surprise guy was Rick Faris from Topeka, KS, whose been on our mind to play for a while anyway, because he’s an excellent singer, writer and guitar player. Other key voices include Danny Paisley and Dale Ann Bradley. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are in the hunt for Entertainer of the Year. Hot Instrumental performances come from Bela Fleck and Scott Vestal. And for our historic moments we tapped newly announced hall of famers Norman Blake and Peter Rowan. You can read our news coverage of the event and see a full list of nominees here.
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper - Fiddler's Dream
Rick Farris - Deep River
Molly Tuttle - Goodbye Girl
Billy Strings - Red Daisy
Po Ramblin Boys - East Bound and Down
Danny Paisley - Blink of an Eye
Dale Ann Bradley - In the End
Norman Blake - Ginseng Sullivan
Bela Fleck - Vertigo
Mike Compton - Orange Blossom Breakdown
Balsam Range - Richest Man
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver - Every Now And Then
Sister Sadie - I May Be a Fool
Peter Rowan - Tuck Away My Lonesome Blues
Chris Jones - Riding The Chief
Del McCoury Band - Honky Tonk Nights
Jaelee Roberts - Landslide
Scott Vestal - EMD
Michael Cleveland - Fiddler's Dream