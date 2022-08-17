The Old Fashioned #23

The International Bluegrass Music Association announced the nominees for the 33rd annual IBMA Awards on July 26, offering a look at the top tiers of the genre as we enter the fall of 2022. So we decided to devote this hour to as many of the nominees as we could squeeze in. Certainly Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle were going to be front and center with six nominations each. Our surprise guy was Rick Faris from Topeka, KS, whose been on our mind to play for a while anyway, because he’s an excellent singer, writer and guitar player. Other key voices include Danny Paisley and Dale Ann Bradley. The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are in the hunt for Entertainer of the Year. Hot Instrumental performances come from Bela Fleck and Scott Vestal. And for our historic moments we tapped newly announced hall of famers Norman Blake and Peter Rowan. You can read our news coverage of the event and see a full list of nominees here.

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper - Fiddler's Dream

Rick Farris - Deep River

Molly Tuttle - Goodbye Girl

Billy Strings - Red Daisy

Po Ramblin Boys - East Bound and Down

Danny Paisley - Blink of an Eye

Dale Ann Bradley - In the End

Norman Blake - Ginseng Sullivan

Bela Fleck - Vertigo

Mike Compton - Orange Blossom Breakdown

Balsam Range - Richest Man

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver - Every Now And Then

Sister Sadie - I May Be a Fool

Peter Rowan - Tuck Away My Lonesome Blues

Chris Jones - Riding The Chief

Del McCoury Band - Honky Tonk Nights

Jaelee Roberts - Landslide

Scott Vestal - EMD

