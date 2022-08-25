The Old Fashioned #24

We noticed that roots music shero Ola Belle Reed was born and died in August, in 1916 and 2002 respectively, and we wanted to pay homage to this songwriter, singer, instrumentalist and force of nature. So set three features four of her greatest songs, two sung by her and two by other artists. We drew from the Folkways compilation Rising Sun Melodies from 2010, which is a great resource about her impactful career. New this week, a wonderfully arcane track from young old timer Daniel Ullom, Becky Buller’s take on a James Taylor song and a harmony-rich cut from the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. And we offer classic recordings from Hazel and Alice, J.E. Mainer and Rhonda Vincent.

Blue Ridge Mountain Ramblers - Cricket On The Hearth

Daniel Ullom - There's Another Baby Waiting For Me

Earl White Stringband - Wolf Creek

Russ Carson - Bugle Call Rag

Becky Buller - Millworker

Never Come Down - Sleepin'

JE Mainer - Make Me Down A Pallet On Your Floor

Rhonda Vincent - Kentucky Borderline

Andy Edmonds - Benton's Dream

Roan Mountain Hilltoppers - Sourwood Mountain

Ola Belle Reed - High On A Mountain

Nefesh Mountain - I've Endured

Crooked Still - Undone In Sorrow

Ola Belle Reed - Springtime of Life -

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Far From You

The Price Sisters - A Heart Never Knows

Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard - Montana Cowboy

George Guthrie And Ellery Marshall - The Cuckoo