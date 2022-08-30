The Old Fashioned #25
Between the time we put Show 25 to bed and now, we learned that this week’s kickoff song “Travelin’ Shoes” by Nashville mandolinist Thomas Cassell comes from the album What You Need To Prove, arriving Sept. 16, 2022 from Mountain Fever Records. Cassell is part of the band Circus No. 9 and a veteran of sideman work with Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton, Becky Buller and others. And he’s the 2021 National Mandolin Champion, so look out. Love this song. Also this week, new music from Frank Solivan’s rapidly upcoming album Hold On, a lovely single by Dale Ann Bradley and J.P. Pennington and an instrumental from the great Alice Gerrard and some younger pickers, including Tatiana Hargreaves. Vintage tracks come from Mississippi John Hurt and Byron Berline with a promising young Vince Gill singing lead.
Garry Harrison - Red Prairie Dawn
Thomas Cassell - Travelin Shoes
Fireside Collective - Your Song Goes On
Brad Kolodner - Catalpa Hop
Pam Gadd - Bluegrass Survival
Frank Solivan - Hold On
Byron Berline - Sweet Memory Waltz
Mississippi John Hurt - Corrina, Corrina
Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Sweet Song in the Tall Grass
Sidna Meyers - Twin Sisters
Belen Escobedo - Cachita
Kody Norris Show - Virginia Bound
Aaron Burdett - Rockefeller
Alice Gerard - December Daisy
The Wooks - Little While
The Old Time Snake Milkers - Dolly
Mike Seeger and Paul Brown - Down to Tampa
Dale Ann Bradley and J.P. Pennington - Sun's Gonna Shine