The Old Fashioned #25

Between the time we put Show 25 to bed and now, we learned that this week’s kickoff song “Travelin’ Shoes” by Nashville mandolinist Thomas Cassell comes from the album What You Need To Prove, arriving Sept. 16, 2022 from Mountain Fever Records. Cassell is part of the band Circus No. 9 and a veteran of sideman work with Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton, Becky Buller and others. And he’s the 2021 National Mandolin Champion, so look out. Love this song. Also this week, new music from Frank Solivan’s rapidly upcoming album Hold On, a lovely single by Dale Ann Bradley and J.P. Pennington and an instrumental from the great Alice Gerrard and some younger pickers, including Tatiana Hargreaves. Vintage tracks come from Mississippi John Hurt and Byron Berline with a promising young Vince Gill singing lead.

Garry Harrison - Red Prairie Dawn

Thomas Cassell - Travelin Shoes

Fireside Collective - Your Song Goes On

Brad Kolodner - Catalpa Hop

Pam Gadd - Bluegrass Survival

Frank Solivan - Hold On

Byron Berline - Sweet Memory Waltz

Mississippi John Hurt - Corrina, Corrina

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Sweet Song in the Tall Grass

Sidna Meyers - Twin Sisters

Belen Escobedo - Cachita

Kody Norris Show - Virginia Bound

Aaron Burdett - Rockefeller

Alice Gerard - December Daisy

The Wooks - Little While

The Old Time Snake Milkers - Dolly

Mike Seeger and Paul Brown - Down to Tampa

Dale Ann Bradley and J.P. Pennington - Sun's Gonna Shine

