The Old Fashioned #26

Labor Day weekend brought the first-ever Earl Scruggs Music Festival at a big horse park in rural Polk County, NC. I attended and wrote about it at our news page. But before I left, I put together this episode inspired by the lineup that played there. To make its first impression, Scruggs Fest booked the top tiers of modern bluegrass, including the Nashville musketeers Bela Fleck, Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas. Plus a lot of North Carolina talent, including Balsam Range, Town Mountain, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and Acoustic Syndicate. I’ve grown especially fond of the Piedmont married duo the Chatham Rabbits and it was exciting to hear they’ve released a superb new album, If You See Me Riding By. I led this week’s music with my favorite song from that project, a swift grassy song about horseback librarians back during the Great Depression. Also here, a couple of historic Earl Scruggs tracks, because he's the GOAT.

Pretty Little Goat - Fisher's Hornpipe -

Chatham Rabbits - Abigail

Balsam Range - Until I See You Again

Earl Scruggs w Bill Monroe - Heavy Traffic Ahead

Town Mountain - Wildbird -

The Barefoot Movement - Early In The Morning

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band w/ Earl Scruggs - I Saw The Light

Bela Fleck - This Old Road

Acoustic Syndicate - Bertha

Sam Bush - Bowling Green

Darin & Brooke Aldridge - Drifting Too Far From The Shore

Chatham County Line - Wildwood

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - Both Ends of my Rainbow

Dom Flemons - My Money Never Runs Out

Squirrel Butter - Pond Creek

Old Hat String Band - Let's Get Out

Noam Pikelny - Road To Columbus