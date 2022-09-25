The Old Fashioned #28

The new music in Episode 28 starts at the very beginning with Adam Wright and just keeps rolling. Adam is a writer who has produced smart material for country artists and for his own duo with his wife Shannon. Now he’s working with major bluegrass songwriters Buddy Melton and Milan Miller, releasing singles with their company including the triple-fiddle wonder “End of The End of the World.” Appalachian Road Show is readying the new album Jubilation, and we’ve got their latest single. Other new music comes from Wildfire, banjo player Steven Moore and the Tall Poppy String Band.

Skillet Licorice - Three In One Two-Step

Adam Wright - The End of the End of the World

East Nash Grass - Time At Hand

Hazel and Alice - Childish Love

Appalachian Road Show - La La Blues

Wildfire - She's Crazy For Leaving

Gina Furtado - Take Your Time (I'll Be Fine)

Steven Moore - The Ride

Doc Watson - Riding On The Midnight Train

Mike Compton - Jemison Breakdown

Rhonda Vincent - I'm Not Domesticated Yet

Evan Kinney - In The Morning

Big Possum String Band - Hell Among The Yearlings

Joseph DeCosimo - Shoot The Turkey Buzzard

Missy Raines - Free World

Tall Poppy String Band - Old Cow Died

Johnson Mountain Boys - Let The Whole World Talk

The High And Wides - Going Down The Road

