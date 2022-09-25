© 2022 WMOT
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #28

Published September 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
Adam Wright
Adam Wright

The new music in Episode 28 starts at the very beginning with Adam Wright and just keeps rolling. Adam is a writer who has produced smart material for country artists and for his own duo with his wife Shannon. Now he’s working with major bluegrass songwriters Buddy Melton and Milan Miller, releasing singles with their company including the triple-fiddle wonder “End of The End of the World.” Appalachian Road Show is readying the new album Jubilation, and we’ve got their latest single. Other new music comes from Wildfire, banjo player Steven Moore and the Tall Poppy String Band.

Skillet Licorice - Three In One Two-Step
Adam Wright - The End of the End of the World
East Nash Grass - Time At Hand
Hazel and Alice - Childish Love
Appalachian Road Show - La La Blues
Wildfire - She's Crazy For Leaving
Gina Furtado - Take Your Time (I'll Be Fine)
Steven Moore - The Ride
Doc Watson - Riding On The Midnight Train
Mike Compton - Jemison Breakdown
Rhonda Vincent - I'm Not Domesticated Yet
Evan Kinney - In The Morning
Big Possum String Band - Hell Among The Yearlings
Joseph DeCosimo - Shoot The Turkey Buzzard
Missy Raines - Free World
Tall Poppy String Band - Old Cow Died
Johnson Mountain Boys - Let The Whole World Talk
The High And Wides - Going Down The Road

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst.
