The Old Fashioned #29
This week’s show finds Amy and myself talking about how much we were looking forward to the World of Bluegrass in Raleigh for 2022. And that led to playing a number of artists who are showcasing or nominated for awards. That includes new music from Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Kenny and Amanda Smith and the Slocan Ramblers. We hear a fantastic miner ballad from the Lonesome Ace String Band and some down and dirty urban hillbilly music from Conner Vliestra and Trevor Holder, plus our first appearance by acoustic revivalists Piedmont Bluz.
Stash Wyslouch - G Runnin'
Sister Sadie - Raleigh’s Ride
Kenny and Amanda Smith - Everything To Me
Zoe & Cloyd - Pan America
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Pinnacle Mountain
Frank Solivan - Lost
The Foreign Landers - The Leaves So Green
Hard Drive - Combination Rag -
Slocan Ramblers - Won't You Come Back Home
Matthew Stallard - Red Bird -
JP Harris - Country Blues
Libby Weitnauer / Kelly Bosworth - Cindy
Piedmont Bluz - Avalon Blues
Mile Twelve - Old Tom
Molly Tuttle - Nashville Mess Around
Larry Cordle - You Walked On My Heart
Riverbend - You'd Better Get Right
Conner Vliestra and Trevor Holder - Chattanooga Dog
Brilliancy - Maddie Denton