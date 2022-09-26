© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #29

Published September 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
kenny_amanda.jpg
Kenny and Amanda Smith

This week’s show finds Amy and myself talking about how much we were looking forward to the World of Bluegrass in Raleigh for 2022. And that led to playing a number of artists who are showcasing or nominated for awards. That includes new music from Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Kenny and Amanda Smith and the Slocan Ramblers. We hear a fantastic miner ballad from the Lonesome Ace String Band and some down and dirty urban hillbilly music from Conner Vliestra and Trevor Holder, plus our first appearance by acoustic revivalists Piedmont Bluz.

Stash Wyslouch - G Runnin'
Sister Sadie - Raleigh’s Ride
Kenny and Amanda Smith - Everything To Me
Zoe & Cloyd - Pan America
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Pinnacle Mountain
Frank Solivan - Lost
The Foreign Landers - The Leaves So Green
Hard Drive - Combination Rag -
Slocan Ramblers - Won't You Come Back Home
Matthew Stallard - Red Bird -
JP Harris - Country Blues
Libby Weitnauer / Kelly Bosworth - Cindy
Piedmont Bluz - Avalon Blues
Mile Twelve - Old Tom
Molly Tuttle - Nashville Mess Around
Larry Cordle - You Walked On My Heart
Riverbend - You'd Better Get Right
Conner Vliestra and Trevor Holder - Chattanooga Dog
Brilliancy - Maddie Denton

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst.
See stories by Craig Havighurst