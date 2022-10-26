The Old Fashioned #31
Cajun music is a constant source of inspiration for us old-time and traditional music fans. It has a pulse and a danceability like no other genre. The fiddle pairs with the accordion much as it does with the banjo in Appalachian music, as Amy notes in this show. And it’s nested in a culture that’s rich with language, race, history and food. So as Amy set off to attend another Blackpot Festival in Lafayette, LA, we cooked up a gumbo of music with an extra large measure of bayou magic. Also this episode, new songs from Seth Mulder and Midnight Run, Joseph DeCosimo and the Caleb Daughtery Band. Voila!
Harry Choates - Fais Do Do Stomp -
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - My My My
Hazel & Alice - Who's That Knocking
Pharis & Jason Romero - The Dose
Damn Tall Buildings - My Baby
Natalie Spears and Lizzy Plotkin - Blind Love Blues
Caleb Daughtery Band - Better Class of Loser
Steve Bruce - By The Brook
Memphis Minnie - Outdoor Blues
Linzay Young and Joel Savoy - Empty Bottle Stomp
Wade Fruge - Port Arthur Blues
Swamparella - Courville's Breakdown
The Balfa Brothers - J'ai Vu Le Loup
Hackberry Ramblers - Steppin' Fast
John Harrod - Living in a promised land
Joseph DeCosimo - Will Davenport's Tune
Red Allen - Close By
Alan Munde and Billy Bright - Es Mi Suerte
Honey Don't - Daybreak On The Muddy