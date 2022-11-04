The Old Fashioned #32

Jason Carter leads off this week’s Old Fashioned, because he’s one of the most versatile and renowned fiddle players in bluegrass of the last 30 years and because he’s releasing a new solo album. For those new to this scene, Jason sought out and landed the job of fiddling in the Del McCoury Band in the early 90s and he’s been there ever since, winning five IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Awards in the meantime, plus building the Travelin’ McCourys into its own phenomenon. His project Lowdown Hoedown is out as of Nov. 4. We’ve also got new music from Junior Sisk, the Foreign Landers and the duo of banjo star Kristen Scott Benson and her husband Wayne, playing as Benson. Old time sounds come from Hard Drive, David Long and our own Amy Alvey playing with Golden Shoals and the Old Time Snake Milkers.

Clarence Tater Tate - Black Eyed Susan

Jason Carter - King of the Hill

Foreign Landers - Traveler

Junior Sisk - Patches On My Heart

Bradley & Adair - Send Me

Benson - Red Mountain Wine

Sierra Hull - Mountain Strings

Noam Pikelny - Stoney Lonesome

Emy Phelps and Darol Anger - The Dog Waltz

The Onlies - All Young

Fireside Collective - When You Fall

Mac Wiseman with The Osborne Brothers - I'm A Stranger Here

Golden Shoals & Old Time Snake Milkers - Cherry River Rag

Irene Kelley - Wild Mountain Stream

David Long - When I Die

Crooked Still - Half of What I Know

Hard Drive - Going Up Caney

Seldom Scene - Different Roads

Garry Harrison - Steam Machine