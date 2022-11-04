The Old Fashioned #32
Jason Carter leads off this week’s Old Fashioned, because he’s one of the most versatile and renowned fiddle players in bluegrass of the last 30 years and because he’s releasing a new solo album. For those new to this scene, Jason sought out and landed the job of fiddling in the Del McCoury Band in the early 90s and he’s been there ever since, winning five IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Awards in the meantime, plus building the Travelin’ McCourys into its own phenomenon. His project Lowdown Hoedown is out as of Nov. 4. We’ve also got new music from Junior Sisk, the Foreign Landers and the duo of banjo star Kristen Scott Benson and her husband Wayne, playing as Benson. Old time sounds come from Hard Drive, David Long and our own Amy Alvey playing with Golden Shoals and the Old Time Snake Milkers.
Clarence Tater Tate - Black Eyed Susan
Jason Carter - King of the Hill
Foreign Landers - Traveler
Junior Sisk - Patches On My Heart
Bradley & Adair - Send Me
Benson - Red Mountain Wine
Sierra Hull - Mountain Strings
Noam Pikelny - Stoney Lonesome
Emy Phelps and Darol Anger - The Dog Waltz
The Onlies - All Young
Fireside Collective - When You Fall
Mac Wiseman with The Osborne Brothers - I'm A Stranger Here
Golden Shoals & Old Time Snake Milkers - Cherry River Rag
Irene Kelley - Wild Mountain Stream
David Long - When I Die
Crooked Still - Half of What I Know
Hard Drive - Going Up Caney
Seldom Scene - Different Roads
Garry Harrison - Steam Machine