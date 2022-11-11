The Old Fashioned #33
Last week’s featured fiddler with a solo album was McCoury brother from another mother Jason Carter. This week it’s Andy Leftwich, whom most of us got to know during his nearly twenty years with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Now he’s moved on and is spending more time producing gospel music, playing sessions and rolling out new material. His new album is The American Fiddler and we’ve got the title cut. Fellow fiddle maestro Michael Cleveland has something new on the way, and we’re teasing that with a guest vocal tour de force featuring Dan Tyminski and Jeff White. Also in the hour, new music from Theo & Brenna, Sam Bush and Jake Blount.
Town Mountain - Four Miles
Michael Cleveland - Sunny Days Are Comin' Once Again
Theo & Brenna - Mercy So Tender
Morgan Brake - Stuck Loving You
Bascom Lamar Lunsford - Dry Bones
Larry Sparks - California Zephyr
Andy Leftwich - The American Fiddler
Tony Rice - John Wilkes Booth
Infamous Stringdusters - Coming Back To You
Nora Brown - Jenny Put the Kettle On
Jake Blount - They Are Waiting For Me
Austin Derryberry - Flop Eared Mule
Belen Escobedo - Cuando Salgo a los Campos
Chattanooga Dogs - Drifting Through An Unfriendly World
Sam Bush - I'm Still Here
Ozark High Ballers - Last Night As I Lay Sleeping
Danny Burns - Some Might Say