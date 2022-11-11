The Old Fashioned #33

Last week’s featured fiddler with a solo album was McCoury brother from another mother Jason Carter. This week it’s Andy Leftwich, whom most of us got to know during his nearly twenty years with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Now he’s moved on and is spending more time producing gospel music, playing sessions and rolling out new material. His new album is The American Fiddler and we’ve got the title cut. Fellow fiddle maestro Michael Cleveland has something new on the way, and we’re teasing that with a guest vocal tour de force featuring Dan Tyminski and Jeff White. Also in the hour, new music from Theo & Brenna, Sam Bush and Jake Blount.

Town Mountain - Four Miles

Michael Cleveland - Sunny Days Are Comin' Once Again

Theo & Brenna - Mercy So Tender

Morgan Brake - Stuck Loving You

Bascom Lamar Lunsford - Dry Bones

Larry Sparks - California Zephyr

Andy Leftwich - The American Fiddler

Tony Rice - John Wilkes Booth

Infamous Stringdusters - Coming Back To You

Nora Brown - Jenny Put the Kettle On

Jake Blount - They Are Waiting For Me

Austin Derryberry - Flop Eared Mule

Belen Escobedo - Cuando Salgo a los Campos

Chattanooga Dogs - Drifting Through An Unfriendly World

Sam Bush - I'm Still Here

Ozark High Ballers - Last Night As I Lay Sleeping

Danny Burns - Some Might Say