The Old Fashioned #34

It’s one of the biggest bluegrass stories of the year. Sam Bush, founder of New Grass Revival and hugely influential mandolinist and fiddler, has released Radio John: Songs Of John Hartford. We recognize Hartford as the patron saint of our show, due to his mystical ability to advance tradition in a modern way and his deep influence on today’s scene. Sam was his good friend and sometime collaborator. Now he’s recorded nine songs on his own, playing all the instruments (!) plus one new title track in honor of the icon. We play that new song and several other Hartford-inspired tunes in this hour. Plus a great new duo from Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett, a lovely folky single from Carolyn Kendrick and a lookback classic by Bryan Sutton and Pat Enright.

Big Possum Stringband - Mule Team

Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett - Grey Wind

Tim O'Brien - All I Want

Red Dog Run - Little Girl And The Dreadful Snake

Matt Flinner - Black's Fork

Amanda Cook - Look Me Up By The Ocean Door

Carolyn Kendrick - Break of Day

Maddie Denton - Brilliancy

Larry Stephenson Band - That'll get me through Missouri

Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves - Dead and Gone (Hen Cackle)

Elizabeth Cotten - Freight Train

Bryan Sutton with Pat Enright - Blue Night

Sam Bush - Radio John

George Jackson - Cabin On The Cumberland

Crooked Still - Morning Bugle

John Hartford - Steam Powered Aereoplane