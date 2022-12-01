The Old Fashioned #36

The Grammy Awards launched the Best Bluegrass Album category in 1989. Bill Monroe won for Southern Flavor. A young banjo player named Bela Fleck was nominated for his album Drive. More than three decades later, Mr. Fleck won in 2022 for his epic My Bluegrass Heart instrumental masterwork. Just before we put together this show, the nominees were announced for the February 5, 2023 awards and the nominees included artists we love and albums we’ve been playing: the Infamous Stringdusters, Molly Tuttle, Peter Rowan, Del McCoury and Yonder Mountain String Band. We’ve sprinkled music from those nominees, not necessarily from the new recordings, in to shows #36 and 37. Yonder launches us this week with “I Just Can’t” from their 2022 album Get Yourself Outside, which is not hard advice to those from their Colorado mountain home base. Also in the hour, new music from Colorado’s Jake Leg and Breakin’ Strings from Maine. And we remember what it sounded like when Chris Stapleton was an original Steeldriver.

Dirk Powell - Morehead

Yonder Mountain String Band - I Just Can't

Devon Flaherty - Sandy River Belle

Jr. Williams - Railroad Town Without A Train

Frank Evans and Ben Plotnick - Todos Santos

Cedar Hill - I Remember The Blues

Jake Leg - Jackie

The Steeldrivers - Midnight Tears

Jordan Tice - River Run

Larry Richardson and the Blue Ridge Boys - Peacock Rag

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Rocking Chair Money

Clinton Davis - Mineola Rag

Brad Leftwich and the Humdingers - Ozark Fox Chase

Breakin' Strings - This Heart Of Mine

Joseph Decosimo - Trouble

Del McCoury Band - Travelin' Teardrops Blues

ETSU Old Time Band - Roll Along Prairie Moon

Molly Tuttle - You Didn't Call my Name