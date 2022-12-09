The Old Fashioned #37
The Gibson Brothers, twice named IBMA Entertainers of the year, have taken some interesting musical sojourns on their recent albums, especially the R&B-flavored Mockingbird made with Dan Auerbach in 2018. And that’s great because Eric and Leigh have always deftly woven diverse influences into their harmonic convergence. But the release of “Dust,” the first single from a promised 2023 release, suggests a return to bluegrass form with a rolling banjo flow. It’s also a very well written song, so we’re proud to feature it this week. Also up, a new one from the Kody Norris Show, more from Frank Solivan’s Hold On album and legay tracks from Lynn Morris and the Johnson Mountain Boys. Bluegrass. What a good idea!
Paul Brown - Soppin' The Gravy
The Onlies - Snowtown
Kody Norris Show - Mountain Rosalie -
Bela White - Not To Blame
Nefesh Mountain - In The Wide Open Air
The Gibson Brothers - Dust
Kieran Kane/Rayna Gellert - Bailout Blues
Lynn Morris - Scraps From Your Table
Hog-Eyed Man - Cumberland Gap
Flatt and Scruggs - Cora Is Gone
Nate Lee - Wonderbat
Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Virginia Is For Lovers
Josh Rilko - Lonesome LA Cowboy
Johnson Mountain Boys - Five Speed
Pretty Little Goat - Home With The Cider
Martha Spencer - Rags Over Riches
Crooked Road Ramblers - Nancy Blevins
Che Apalache - The Wall
The Honey Dewdrops - That Good Old Way