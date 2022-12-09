The Old Fashioned #37

The Gibson Brothers, twice named IBMA Entertainers of the year, have taken some interesting musical sojourns on their recent albums, especially the R&B-flavored Mockingbird made with Dan Auerbach in 2018. And that’s great because Eric and Leigh have always deftly woven diverse influences into their harmonic convergence. But the release of “Dust,” the first single from a promised 2023 release, suggests a return to bluegrass form with a rolling banjo flow. It’s also a very well written song, so we’re proud to feature it this week. Also up, a new one from the Kody Norris Show, more from Frank Solivan’s Hold On album and legay tracks from Lynn Morris and the Johnson Mountain Boys. Bluegrass. What a good idea!

Paul Brown - Soppin' The Gravy

The Onlies - Snowtown

Kody Norris Show - Mountain Rosalie -

Bela White - Not To Blame

Nefesh Mountain - In The Wide Open Air

The Gibson Brothers - Dust

Kieran Kane/Rayna Gellert - Bailout Blues

Lynn Morris - Scraps From Your Table

Hog-Eyed Man - Cumberland Gap

Flatt and Scruggs - Cora Is Gone

Nate Lee - Wonderbat

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Virginia Is For Lovers

Josh Rilko - Lonesome LA Cowboy

Johnson Mountain Boys - Five Speed

Pretty Little Goat - Home With The Cider

Martha Spencer - Rags Over Riches

Crooked Road Ramblers - Nancy Blevins

Che Apalache - The Wall

The Honey Dewdrops - That Good Old Way