The Old Fashioned #38

Dolly Parton is never far from the news, but lately she’s been everywhere. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and about the same time she announced that she would actually be releasing a rock and roll album next year with covers that include “Stairway To Heaven” and “Purple Rain.” (I can hear it!) Her years of philanthropic work were rewarded by an astonishing $100 million gift from Jeff Bezos. And, a bit less consequentially, she joined TikTok. Well Dolly, who is about to turn 76 on Jan. 19, is always pure gold in our hearts and we were motivated to put together a set of Dolly-grass this show, so check that out in our third act. Otherwise, we’ve got new music from the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Trey Wellington and Appalachian Road Show.

Hard Drive - 49 Cats in a Rain Barrel

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Hillbilly Blues

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Put Your Head Down

Brittany Haas - Ninety Degrees

Kelly Bosworth and Libby Weitnauer - Darling Don't You Know That's Wrong

Appalachian Road Show - Troubled Life

George Jackson with Joe Overton - Lockdown

Andy Leftwich - Dalvay's Reel

Windy Hill - I Guess It's Only Right That I Should Pay

Pharis and Jason Romero - Lady on the Green

Dolly Parton with Chet Atkins - Do I Ever Cross Your Mind

Dolly Parton - Bluer Pastures

Dolly Parton w/ Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt - Rosewood Casket -

Dolly Parton - Sleep With One Eye Open

Tray Wellington - Half Past Four

Bowregard - High On A Mountaintop

Junior Sisk and Joe Mullins - Wild Mountain Honey

Rob Ickes - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz