The Old Fashioned #38
Dolly Parton is never far from the news, but lately she’s been everywhere. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and about the same time she announced that she would actually be releasing a rock and roll album next year with covers that include “Stairway To Heaven” and “Purple Rain.” (I can hear it!) Her years of philanthropic work were rewarded by an astonishing $100 million gift from Jeff Bezos. And, a bit less consequentially, she joined TikTok. Well Dolly, who is about to turn 76 on Jan. 19, is always pure gold in our hearts and we were motivated to put together a set of Dolly-grass this show, so check that out in our third act. Otherwise, we’ve got new music from the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Trey Wellington and Appalachian Road Show.
Hard Drive - 49 Cats in a Rain Barrel
The Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Hillbilly Blues
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Put Your Head Down
Brittany Haas - Ninety Degrees
Kelly Bosworth and Libby Weitnauer - Darling Don't You Know That's Wrong
Appalachian Road Show - Troubled Life
George Jackson with Joe Overton - Lockdown
Andy Leftwich - Dalvay's Reel
Windy Hill - I Guess It's Only Right That I Should Pay
Pharis and Jason Romero - Lady on the Green
Dolly Parton with Chet Atkins - Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
Dolly Parton - Bluer Pastures
Dolly Parton w/ Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt - Rosewood Casket -
Dolly Parton - Sleep With One Eye Open
Tray Wellington - Half Past Four
Bowregard - High On A Mountaintop
Junior Sisk and Joe Mullins - Wild Mountain Honey
Rob Ickes - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz