The Old Fashioned #41

For our final show of 2022, Amy and I look back and pick tracks from what we thought were the best and most impactful traditional albums of the year. It was a year that reminded us that for every icon and veteran like Peter Rowan and Del McCoury, there are quite a few youngsters making a bright future for bluegrass and old-time. Molly Tuttle’s album Crooked Tree took her career to new places and inspired a road-burning year of touring and TV appearances. Billy Strings showed a new side of his musicality by making a traditional album of old favorites picked and sung with his dad, just like they did as he was growing up. Nora Brown and the duo of Allison DeGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves delivered remarkable and very different banjo driven old-time albums. Enjoy this tour of 2022 to get ready for the flood of new music in the year to come.

Andy Leftwich - Kimper County

Molly Tuttle - Crooked Tree

Pharis and Jason Romero - Sour Queen

Nora Brown - Little Satchel

Slocan Ramblers - Bring Me Down Low

Peter Rowan - Light At The End Of the World

Allison DeGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves - Nancy Blevins

Billy Strings - Wandering Boy

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Breast of Glass

Appalachian Road Show - La La Blues

Mama's Broke - Just Pick One

Chatham Rabbits - Abigail

Tray Wellington - Crooked Mind

The High and Wides - Going Down The Road

Jason Carter - Queen of the Nashville Night

Willi Carlisle - Your Heart's A Big Tent

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Blues Are Close At Hand