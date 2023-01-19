The Old Fashioned #42
We’ve spun the Chattanooga Dogs before but this week we couldn’t decide between one of their fiery banjo/fiddle instrumentals and one of their irresistible honky tonk songs. So we played both. The band is anchored by guitarist Conner Vlietstra and banjo player Trevor Holder, and they are young fellows who sound like they stepped through a wormhole from the East Tennessee music scene of 1940. We heard them live in Nashville as they took part in a celebration of Ed Haley’s fiddle music recently and were struck again by their keening tone and their swing. Old-time acoustic country has no better friends right now. Also new music from rising stars Seth Mulder and Midnight Run, Nashville’s eclectic Charlie Treat, and the new star duo of Thomm Jutz and Tim Stafford.
Five Mile Mountain Road - KC Railroad Blues
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - One More Night
Tall Poppy Stringband - The Coo Coo
Sarah Harmer - I Am Aglow
The Boys From Indiana - Good Time Blues
Shane McGeehan - Stranger In The House
Chattanooga Dogs - Fiddler's Dream
Chattanooga Dogs - Me And The Jukebox
Irene Kelley - Come Some Winter's Morning
The Onlies - Look Up Look down
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - The Graf Spee
Charlie Treat - Creekwater Blues
Joseph Decosimo - Clear Fork
Ed Haley - Dunbar
Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - No Witness In The Laurel But The Leaves
Foghorn Stringband - Jeff City
Hot Rize - Life's Too Short
Harry Choates - Basile Waltz
Greg Blake - I'll Be Lovin' You