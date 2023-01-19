The Old Fashioned #42

We’ve spun the Chattanooga Dogs before but this week we couldn’t decide between one of their fiery banjo/fiddle instrumentals and one of their irresistible honky tonk songs. So we played both. The band is anchored by guitarist Conner Vlietstra and banjo player Trevor Holder, and they are young fellows who sound like they stepped through a wormhole from the East Tennessee music scene of 1940. We heard them live in Nashville as they took part in a celebration of Ed Haley’s fiddle music recently and were struck again by their keening tone and their swing. Old-time acoustic country has no better friends right now. Also new music from rising stars Seth Mulder and Midnight Run, Nashville’s eclectic Charlie Treat, and the new star duo of Thomm Jutz and Tim Stafford.

