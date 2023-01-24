The Old Fashioned #43

Cory Walker is a widely traveled and appreciated banjo player, who I’ve been seeing a lot lately playing with East Nash Grass at Dee’s, our clubhouse in Madison TN. Of course his resume is much longer than that, including tours and sessions with Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Jim Lauderdale, Mountain Heart, and more. We open this week’s show with a new single from Cory, because he’s been taken in by Mountain Fever Records and there’s an album in the works. “Far Away Again” was written by Cory’s brother Jarrod with Christian Ward and sung by Tim O’Brien. Bodes well for the future. Also this hour, which I’m hosting alone while Amy traveled in Mexico, includes a new one from Tina Adair, a delicious recent track from AJ Lee & Blue Summit and classics from Bill Monroe and Norman Blake.

The Vollmers - Cotton Patch

Cory Walker - Far Away Again

Eli West - Ginny's Little Longhorn

Blue Highway - Where Did The Morning Go

The Foreign Landers - Should I Go

Tina Adair - Seasons Of Love

Roland White and friends - If You're Ever Going To Leave Me

Tone Dog - Lonesome Bicycle Farmer

Stillhouse Junkies - Five Doors Down In Leadville

Kenny Baker - Spider Bit The Baby

Stephen Mougin - Play Me A Sad Song Again

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Lemons and Tangerines

Bill Monroe - Close By

Joshua Rilko - Homeward Bound

Junior Sisk - I'll Never Change My Mind

Norman Blake - Sweet Heaven When I Die

Kody Norris Show - Whatcha Gonna Do