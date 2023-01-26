The Old Fashioned #44
The last time Gary Nichols cut a studio album was in 2014 when he recorded a Grammy Award-winning project with The Steeldrivers in his native area of Muscle Shoals, AL. But he quietly stepped away from that fantastic group in 2017 without much explanation. Now he’s gone public to say he was confronting substance abuse issues and that he’s back with a clear vision for what’s next. So it’s gratifying to spin his first single for RBR Entertainment “Fire In The Dark” by Billy Droze, Eddie Wilson, and Chris Myers. Also this week, a new single for Chris Jones, who’s on a hot streak of #1 songs at bluegrass radio and one from Jaelee Roberts’s superb 2022 debut album. We throw back with Claire Lynch, the Wildwood Valley Boys and Charles Sawtelle.
Tune Hash - Dickson County Blues
Gary Nichols - Fire In The Dark
John Harrod - We'll All Get To Heaven When The Devil Goes Blind
Matt Combs - Over at the Side of The Road
Claire Lynch - I'll Be Alright Tomorrow
Chris Jones - The Price of Falling
Joe Walsh - If Not Now, Who?
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver - That Train Don't Stop Here Anymore
Wildwood Valley Boys - White Spanish Moss
Steam Machine – Knockin’ at Your Door
Jaelee Roberts - Sad Songs
Cephas and Wiggins - Railroad Bill
Willi Carlisle - Goodnight Loving Trail
Clinton Davis - The Original Jelly Roll Blues
Dirk Powell - Throw Down your earthly Crown
Brad Kolodner - Old Aunt Jenny
Charles Sawtelle - Gonna Paint This Town
Dale Ann Bradley w Tina Adair - The Log Train