The Old Fashioned #44

The last time Gary Nichols cut a studio album was in 2014 when he recorded a Grammy Award-winning project with The Steeldrivers in his native area of Muscle Shoals, AL. But he quietly stepped away from that fantastic group in 2017 without much explanation. Now he’s gone public to say he was confronting substance abuse issues and that he’s back with a clear vision for what’s next. So it’s gratifying to spin his first single for RBR Entertainment “Fire In The Dark” by Billy Droze, Eddie Wilson, and Chris Myers. Also this week, a new single for Chris Jones, who’s on a hot streak of #1 songs at bluegrass radio and one from Jaelee Roberts’s superb 2022 debut album. We throw back with Claire Lynch, the Wildwood Valley Boys and Charles Sawtelle.

Tune Hash - Dickson County Blues

Gary Nichols - Fire In The Dark

John Harrod - We'll All Get To Heaven When The Devil Goes Blind

Matt Combs - Over at the Side of The Road

Claire Lynch - I'll Be Alright Tomorrow

Chris Jones - The Price of Falling

Joe Walsh - If Not Now, Who?

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver - That Train Don't Stop Here Anymore

Wildwood Valley Boys - White Spanish Moss

Steam Machine – Knockin’ at Your Door

Jaelee Roberts - Sad Songs

Cephas and Wiggins - Railroad Bill

Willi Carlisle - Goodnight Loving Trail

Clinton Davis - The Original Jelly Roll Blues

Dirk Powell - Throw Down your earthly Crown

Brad Kolodner - Old Aunt Jenny

Charles Sawtelle - Gonna Paint This Town

Dale Ann Bradley w Tina Adair - The Log Train