The Old Fashioned #45
We go live again this week from Dee’s with highlights from a fine set of music from Minneapolis string band Steam Machine, represented by its core duo Rina Rossi on guitar and AJ Srubas on fiddle. We thought they’d be playing as a two-piece, but being the resourceful musical souls they are, they signed up three able Nashville ringers on bass, mandolin and banjo and brought the house down. Their music is a self-proclaimed hybrid of bluegrass and old-time, and they truly left us craving more. Also this week, new music from Darren Nicholson, newly indie after more than 15 years with western NC stars Balsam Range. And we are excited to bring you more from the women making acoustic roots music so rich these days with tracks by Anya Hinkle, Maddie Denton and Libby Weitenauer.
Windy Hill - Methodist Preacher
Darren Nicholson - Arkansas Without You
Anya Hinkle - Road of the Winds
Ben Winship - I'll Live On
Earl Taylor and his Stoney Mountain Boys - White House Blues
Steam Machine Live Set
Wandering Ramblers - Going Across the Sea
JD Crowe and the New South - Sin City
Maddie Denton - Angel's Waltz
Devon Flaherty - Home Sweet Home
Wolfpen Branch - Long Hill To Climb
Libby Weitnauer - Fond True Lover
Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Shenandoah Instrumental
High Fidelity - Old Home Place