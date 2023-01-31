The Old Fashioned #45

We go live again this week from Dee’s with highlights from a fine set of music from Minneapolis string band Steam Machine, represented by its core duo Rina Rossi on guitar and AJ Srubas on fiddle. We thought they’d be playing as a two-piece, but being the resourceful musical souls they are, they signed up three able Nashville ringers on bass, mandolin and banjo and brought the house down. Their music is a self-proclaimed hybrid of bluegrass and old-time, and they truly left us craving more. Also this week, new music from Darren Nicholson, newly indie after more than 15 years with western NC stars Balsam Range. And we are excited to bring you more from the women making acoustic roots music so rich these days with tracks by Anya Hinkle, Maddie Denton and Libby Weitenauer.

Windy Hill - Methodist Preacher

Darren Nicholson - Arkansas Without You

Anya Hinkle - Road of the Winds

Ben Winship - I'll Live On

Earl Taylor and his Stoney Mountain Boys - White House Blues

Steam Machine Live Set

Wandering Ramblers - Going Across the Sea

JD Crowe and the New South - Sin City

Maddie Denton - Angel's Waltz

Devon Flaherty - Home Sweet Home

Wolfpen Branch - Long Hill To Climb

Libby Weitnauer - Fond True Lover

Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Shenandoah Instrumental

High Fidelity - Old Home Place