The Old Fashioned #46

We love the thrill of discovery here at Roots Radio. Sometimes it’s an exciting new artist on the scene, but we’re just as ready for epiphanies about artists from the past who eluded us through our lives. This week’s case in point is the Whitstein Brothers. The name rang a tiny bell with me but I had no idea what I was in for when Amy sent some links over to their albums on Rounder Records in the 1980s. Robert (guitar) and Charles (mandolin) were from Colfax, LA and did some early work with Porter Wagoner. They brought their Louvin Brothers sound to Rounder for a strong body of work including this week’s “Seven Years Blues.” Also on the show, a great cover as Volume Five releases “Walk Beside Me” by Tim O’Brien and Darrell Scott, as well as a new single by the Kody Norris Show. Old-time music comes from Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, The Horsenecks, and Adam Hurt.

ETSU Band - East Tennessee Blues

Volume Five - Walk Beside Me

Kody Norris Show - Call Her Sunshine

Ellery Marshall and George Guthrie - Cowboys and Indians

The Horsenecks - Melvin Wine's Uncle Pen

Old Hat Stringband - Little Pony

Che Appalache - Rock of Ages

Chandler Beavers - Commencement

Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves - The Road That’s Walked By Fools

Big Possum String Band - Blue Eyed Gal

Donna Ulisse - I'm Fallin'

Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Little Birdie

Wes Corbett - Dinosaur Birthday

The Whitstein Brothers - Seven Years Blues

David Marshall - Restore Thy Brother

Adam Hurt - Backstep Cindy

Sarah Jarosz - Book of Right-On

Ralph Stanley – Bound To Ride