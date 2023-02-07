The Old Fashioned #46
We love the thrill of discovery here at Roots Radio. Sometimes it’s an exciting new artist on the scene, but we’re just as ready for epiphanies about artists from the past who eluded us through our lives. This week’s case in point is the Whitstein Brothers. The name rang a tiny bell with me but I had no idea what I was in for when Amy sent some links over to their albums on Rounder Records in the 1980s. Robert (guitar) and Charles (mandolin) were from Colfax, LA and did some early work with Porter Wagoner. They brought their Louvin Brothers sound to Rounder for a strong body of work including this week’s “Seven Years Blues.” Also on the show, a great cover as Volume Five releases “Walk Beside Me” by Tim O’Brien and Darrell Scott, as well as a new single by the Kody Norris Show. Old-time music comes from Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, The Horsenecks, and Adam Hurt.
ETSU Band - East Tennessee Blues
Volume Five - Walk Beside Me
Kody Norris Show - Call Her Sunshine
Ellery Marshall and George Guthrie - Cowboys and Indians
The Horsenecks - Melvin Wine's Uncle Pen
Old Hat Stringband - Little Pony
Che Appalache - Rock of Ages
Chandler Beavers - Commencement
Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves - The Road That’s Walked By Fools
Big Possum String Band - Blue Eyed Gal
Donna Ulisse - I'm Fallin'
Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Little Birdie
Wes Corbett - Dinosaur Birthday
The Whitstein Brothers - Seven Years Blues
David Marshall - Restore Thy Brother
Adam Hurt - Backstep Cindy
Sarah Jarosz - Book of Right-On
Ralph Stanley – Bound To Ride