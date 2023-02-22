The Old Fashioned #47

Episode #47 arrived soon after the 2023 Grammy Awards, so it became yet another great excuse to play music from Nashville’s Molly Tuttle after her remarkable Crooked Tree was named Best Bluegrass Album of the year. But that wasn’t the only music getting us through sloggy February. We discovered the new all-star band known as Wood Box Heroes, featuring Josh Martin, Matt Menefee, Seth Taylor, Jenee Fleenor and Barry Bales. They’re all respected figures from the bluegrass circuit, so we’re anticipating their first album together later this year. Also new this week, tracks from Carly Arrowood and Jason Barrie. And we throw it back with the immortal duo of David Grisman and Doc Watson, plus our latest historic obsession, Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups.

Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys - Katy Hill

Molly Tuttle - Side Saddle

Wood Box Heroes - Made Up My Mind

The Old Time Snake Milkers - Chitlin Cookin' Time in Cheatum County

James Price - Flannery's Dream

Carly Arrowood - Deeper In Love

Jason Barrie - Keep A Memory

The Brother Brothers - Blue Virginia Blues

Full Cord - Mandoliner's Dream

Sinner Friends - Sunflower Dance

Rachel Davis - Sweetwater Sea

Never Come Down - New Year’s Day Blues

Doc Watson and David Grisman - All About You

Hard Drive - Brandywine

Molsky Mountain Drifters - All Gone Now

Killer Grits - Big Scioty

Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Dirty Dishes

East Nash Grass - The Kitten And The Cat