© 2023 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #47

By Craig Havighurst
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST
Wood-Box-Heroes-1.jpg
Wood Box Heroes

Episode #47 arrived soon after the 2023 Grammy Awards, so it became yet another great excuse to play music from Nashville’s Molly Tuttle after her remarkable Crooked Tree was named Best Bluegrass Album of the year. But that wasn’t the only music getting us through sloggy February. We discovered the new all-star band known as Wood Box Heroes, featuring Josh Martin, Matt Menefee, Seth Taylor, Jenee Fleenor and Barry Bales. They’re all respected figures from the bluegrass circuit, so we’re anticipating their first album together later this year. Also new this week, tracks from Carly Arrowood and Jason Barrie. And we throw it back with the immortal duo of David Grisman and Doc Watson, plus our latest historic obsession, Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups.

Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys - Katy Hill
Molly Tuttle - Side Saddle
Wood Box Heroes - Made Up My Mind
The Old Time Snake Milkers - Chitlin Cookin' Time in Cheatum County
James Price - Flannery's Dream
Carly Arrowood - Deeper In Love
Jason Barrie - Keep A Memory
The Brother Brothers - Blue Virginia Blues
Full Cord - Mandoliner's Dream
Sinner Friends - Sunflower Dance
Rachel Davis - Sweetwater Sea
Never Come Down - New Year’s Day Blues
Doc Watson and David Grisman - All About You
Hard Drive - Brandywine
Molsky Mountain Drifters - All Gone Now
Killer Grits - Big Scioty
Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Dirty Dishes
East Nash Grass - The Kitten And The Cat

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
See stories by Craig Havighurst