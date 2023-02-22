The Old Fashioned #47
Episode #47 arrived soon after the 2023 Grammy Awards, so it became yet another great excuse to play music from Nashville’s Molly Tuttle after her remarkable Crooked Tree was named Best Bluegrass Album of the year. But that wasn’t the only music getting us through sloggy February. We discovered the new all-star band known as Wood Box Heroes, featuring Josh Martin, Matt Menefee, Seth Taylor, Jenee Fleenor and Barry Bales. They’re all respected figures from the bluegrass circuit, so we’re anticipating their first album together later this year. Also new this week, tracks from Carly Arrowood and Jason Barrie. And we throw it back with the immortal duo of David Grisman and Doc Watson, plus our latest historic obsession, Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups.
Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys - Katy Hill
Molly Tuttle - Side Saddle
Wood Box Heroes - Made Up My Mind
The Old Time Snake Milkers - Chitlin Cookin' Time in Cheatum County
James Price - Flannery's Dream
Carly Arrowood - Deeper In Love
Jason Barrie - Keep A Memory
The Brother Brothers - Blue Virginia Blues
Full Cord - Mandoliner's Dream
Sinner Friends - Sunflower Dance
Rachel Davis - Sweetwater Sea
Never Come Down - New Year’s Day Blues
Doc Watson and David Grisman - All About You
Hard Drive - Brandywine
Molsky Mountain Drifters - All Gone Now
Killer Grits - Big Scioty
Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Dirty Dishes
East Nash Grass - The Kitten And The Cat