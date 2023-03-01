The Old Fashioned #49
You may have heard fiddler Sami Braman on The Old Fashioned before, because she’s part of the incredible old-time band The Onlies. But you’ve never heard her solo music here because she’s getting set to release her debut album Riveter on April 7, and we’ve got the title track for you this week. Sami grew up in the string band world in the Pacific Northwest. Now she resides in Nashville, making this yet another awesome old-time project to come out of modern Music City. Also this week, new music from a big slate of excellent duos - The Gibson Brothers, Zoe & Cloyd, Nedski & Mojo, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Starlet & Big John.
All Day Breakfast String Band - Rosie In The Leaves
The Gibson Brothers - What A Difference A Day Makes
Starlet & Big John - Straight 58
New Lost City Ramblers - Abe's Retreat
Zoe & Cloyd - We'll Meet Again Sweetheart
Sami Braman - The Riveter
Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones - Cause My Sweet Love Ain't Around
Nedski & Mojo - A River To Cross
Audie Blaylock - Better Angels Fly Away
George Jackson - Cabin On The Cumberland
Dale Ann Bradley - Love Train
Lynn Morris - What Was I Supposed To Do?
Hazel Dickens - A Few Old Memories
Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Goodbye Booze
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - Working On A Building
JD Crowe and The New South - The Tennessee Blues
Ronnie Bowman, Don Rigsby and Kenny Smith - Stone Walls and Steel Bars