The Old Fashioned #49

You may have heard fiddler Sami Braman on The Old Fashioned before, because she’s part of the incredible old-time band The Onlies. But you’ve never heard her solo music here because she’s getting set to release her debut album Riveter on April 7, and we’ve got the title track for you this week. Sami grew up in the string band world in the Pacific Northwest. Now she resides in Nashville, making this yet another awesome old-time project to come out of modern Music City. Also this week, new music from a big slate of excellent duos - The Gibson Brothers, Zoe & Cloyd, Nedski & Mojo, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Starlet & Big John.

All Day Breakfast String Band - Rosie In The Leaves

The Gibson Brothers - What A Difference A Day Makes

Starlet & Big John - Straight 58

New Lost City Ramblers - Abe's Retreat

Zoe & Cloyd - We'll Meet Again Sweetheart

Sami Braman - The Riveter

Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones - Cause My Sweet Love Ain't Around

Nedski & Mojo - A River To Cross

Audie Blaylock - Better Angels Fly Away

George Jackson - Cabin On The Cumberland

Dale Ann Bradley - Love Train

Lynn Morris - What Was I Supposed To Do?

Hazel Dickens - A Few Old Memories

Evan Kinney and His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - Goodbye Booze

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - Working On A Building

JD Crowe and The New South - The Tennessee Blues

Ronnie Bowman, Don Rigsby and Kenny Smith - Stone Walls and Steel Bars