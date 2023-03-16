The Old Fashioned #51
Some major bluegrass veterans are making moves this year. Members of Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, Leftover Salmon and the Billy Strings band have come together for a one-off supergroup project called Mighty Poplar. We’ve got their first single this week (plus older music from the various members), and boy are you going to love this full album when it drops on March 31. And we start our set this week with the first single from Missy Raines in anticipation of the album Highlander coming in the fall. Known for years as the leader of The New Hip, playing progressive string music, now the band is named Allegheny with a hard core bluegrass mission. Watch for both bands at festivals all over the country this year. Also this week, Bill and the Belles, Chatham Rabbits and the Price Sisters.
Jeremy Stevens - Lady Hamilton
Missy Raines - These Old Blues
Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Scorchin’ The Gravy
Kristy Cox - Moonlight, Moonshine and Blue Moon of Kentucky
Joe Maphis - Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar
Mighty Poplar - A Distant Land To Roam
How To Grow A Band - Wayside (Back In Time)
Alex Hargreaves - Smoky Mountain Rag
Andrew Marlin - Hawk Is A Mule
Noam Pikelny - Big Sandy River
Rock Hearts - Wake Up And Smell the Coffee
Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett - 1,000 Miles
Bill and The Belles - Taking Back My Yesterday
Chatham Rabbits - Foot of My Bed
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Old Time Angels
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Don't Get Trouble in Mind
The Price Sisters - Dark And Stormy Weather