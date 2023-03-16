The Old Fashioned #51

Some major bluegrass veterans are making moves this year. Members of Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, Leftover Salmon and the Billy Strings band have come together for a one-off supergroup project called Mighty Poplar. We’ve got their first single this week (plus older music from the various members), and boy are you going to love this full album when it drops on March 31. And we start our set this week with the first single from Missy Raines in anticipation of the album Highlander coming in the fall. Known for years as the leader of The New Hip, playing progressive string music, now the band is named Allegheny with a hard core bluegrass mission. Watch for both bands at festivals all over the country this year. Also this week, Bill and the Belles, Chatham Rabbits and the Price Sisters.

Jeremy Stevens - Lady Hamilton

Missy Raines - These Old Blues

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Scorchin’ The Gravy

Kristy Cox - Moonlight, Moonshine and Blue Moon of Kentucky

Joe Maphis - Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar

Mighty Poplar - A Distant Land To Roam

How To Grow A Band - Wayside (Back In Time)

Alex Hargreaves - Smoky Mountain Rag

Andrew Marlin - Hawk Is A Mule

Noam Pikelny - Big Sandy River

Rock Hearts - Wake Up And Smell the Coffee

Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett - 1,000 Miles

Bill and The Belles - Taking Back My Yesterday

Chatham Rabbits - Foot of My Bed

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Old Time Angels

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Don't Get Trouble in Mind

The Price Sisters - Dark And Stormy Weather