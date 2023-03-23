The Old Fashioned #52
New singles are budding out like spring flowers, including the first traditional music since 2001 from Chicago’s bluegrass ambassadors the Henhouse Prowlers. And it’s called “My Little Flower,” so take a sweet whiff and enjoy it as a kickoff to another eclectic hour. We were excited to get a new album from Nicole Christianson, wife of fiddler Brian, and we had a hard time picking among the tasty originals and covers on this self-titled, self-released debut. She won the old-time vocal category at the 2022 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, so expect to hear more from her. Also new and exciting is Fireside Collective’s take on Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” I was unsure how this would work, but the NC gang nails it. Looking back, you’ll hear Don Reno and the Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman on a Bill Monroe song.
Natalie Padilla, Casey Campbell, and Tyler Andal - Smith's Reel
Henhouse Prowlers - My Little Flower
Nicole Christianson - Randall Collins
Art Stamper - Goodbye Girls I'm Going To Boston
Fireside Collective - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Maya DeVitry - When I First Loved Singing
Joe K. Walsh - Home
Sami Braman - Barnimal
Larry Sparks - Sweetheart
Julian Pinelli - Flannery's Dream
Jeremy Rilko - Sweet Forgotten Love
Don Reno - Reno's Ride
Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham - Big Eyed Rabbit
The Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman - Travelin' Down This Lonesome Road
The Old Time Snake Milkers with Golden Shoals - Bootlegger's Blues
Chris Coole - An Ode to Champ
Bearfoot - Midnight In Montana