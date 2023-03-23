© 2023 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #52

Published March 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT
Henhouse Prowlers.jpeg
The Henhouse Prowlers

New singles are budding out like spring flowers, including the first traditional music since 2001 from Chicago’s bluegrass ambassadors the Henhouse Prowlers. And it’s called “My Little Flower,” so take a sweet whiff and enjoy it as a kickoff to another eclectic hour. We were excited to get a new album from Nicole Christianson, wife of fiddler Brian, and we had a hard time picking among the tasty originals and covers on this self-titled, self-released debut. She won the old-time vocal category at the 2022 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, so expect to hear more from her. Also new and exciting is Fireside Collective’s take on Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” I was unsure how this would work, but the NC gang nails it. Looking back, you’ll hear Don Reno and the Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman on a Bill Monroe song.

Natalie Padilla, Casey Campbell, and Tyler Andal - Smith's Reel
Henhouse Prowlers - My Little Flower
Nicole Christianson - Randall Collins
Art Stamper - Goodbye Girls I'm Going To Boston
Fireside Collective - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Maya DeVitry - When I First Loved Singing
Joe K. Walsh - Home
Sami Braman - Barnimal
Larry Sparks - Sweetheart
Julian Pinelli - Flannery's Dream
Jeremy Rilko - Sweet Forgotten Love
Don Reno - Reno's Ride
Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham - Big Eyed Rabbit
The Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman - Travelin' Down This Lonesome Road
The Old Time Snake Milkers with Golden Shoals - Bootlegger's Blues
Chris Coole - An Ode to Champ
Bearfoot - Midnight In Montana

The Old Fashioned