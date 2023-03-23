The Old Fashioned #52

New singles are budding out like spring flowers, including the first traditional music since 2001 from Chicago’s bluegrass ambassadors the Henhouse Prowlers. And it’s called “My Little Flower,” so take a sweet whiff and enjoy it as a kickoff to another eclectic hour. We were excited to get a new album from Nicole Christianson, wife of fiddler Brian, and we had a hard time picking among the tasty originals and covers on this self-titled, self-released debut. She won the old-time vocal category at the 2022 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, so expect to hear more from her. Also new and exciting is Fireside Collective’s take on Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” I was unsure how this would work, but the NC gang nails it. Looking back, you’ll hear Don Reno and the Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman on a Bill Monroe song.

Natalie Padilla, Casey Campbell, and Tyler Andal - Smith's Reel

Henhouse Prowlers - My Little Flower

Nicole Christianson - Randall Collins

Art Stamper - Goodbye Girls I'm Going To Boston

Fireside Collective - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Maya DeVitry - When I First Loved Singing

Joe K. Walsh - Home

Sami Braman - Barnimal

Larry Sparks - Sweetheart

Julian Pinelli - Flannery's Dream

Jeremy Rilko - Sweet Forgotten Love

Don Reno - Reno's Ride

Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham - Big Eyed Rabbit

The Osborne Brothers with Mac Wiseman - Travelin' Down This Lonesome Road

The Old Time Snake Milkers with Golden Shoals - Bootlegger's Blues

Chris Coole - An Ode to Champ

Bearfoot - Midnight In Montana