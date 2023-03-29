© 2023 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TOF_OK_Logo 1.0.jpg
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #53

By Craig Havighurst
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
Dusters.jpg
The Infamous Stringdusters

This week’s opening number takes us way back with one of the more innovative bands in bluegrass, because the Infamous Stringdusters have released the classic “Down The Road” from their upcoming album-length tribute to Flatt & Scruggs. Due April 21, the album follows up on the band’s Grammy-nominated tribute to Bill Monroe. Also new in Episode 53 is a hard rolling take on Uncle Dave Macon’s “Railroadin’ and Gamblin’” from their sophomore album expected this summer and a new track from alt-country hero Robbie Fulks who has announced a full bluegrass album on Compass Records on April 7. What a year for new releases! We’re super fond of The Fly Birds cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe” and we’ve got a block of train songs inspired by Thomm Jutz and Tim Stafford.

Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers - Lost Train Blues
The Infamous Stringdusters - Down The Road
The Fly Birds - It Ain't Me Babe
Pharis and Jason Romero - Old Bill's Tune
Daniel Crabtree - Cold Harbor
Mo Pitney - Old Home Place
Joe Mullins - The Glory Road
Hard Drive - Where Is My Sailor Boy?
Cannon's Jug Stompers - Bring It With You When You Come
Roan Mountain Hilltoppers - Sourwood Mountain
Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - The Queen And Crescent
Norman Blake - Wreck of the Old 97
Doc Watson - Blue Railroad Train
Dolly Parton - Train Train
Jim and Jesse - Don't Say Goodbye If You Love Me
Robbie Fulks - One Glass of Whiskey
Tall Poppy String Band - Pride of America
East Nash Grass - Railroadin' and Gamblin'

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
See stories by Craig Havighurst