The Old Fashioned #53
This week’s opening number takes us way back with one of the more innovative bands in bluegrass, because the Infamous Stringdusters have released the classic “Down The Road” from their upcoming album-length tribute to Flatt & Scruggs. Due April 21, the album follows up on the band’s Grammy-nominated tribute to Bill Monroe. Also new in Episode 53 is a hard rolling take on Uncle Dave Macon’s “Railroadin’ and Gamblin’” from their sophomore album expected this summer and a new track from alt-country hero Robbie Fulks who has announced a full bluegrass album on Compass Records on April 7. What a year for new releases! We’re super fond of The Fly Birds cover of Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe” and we’ve got a block of train songs inspired by Thomm Jutz and Tim Stafford.
Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers - Lost Train Blues
The Infamous Stringdusters - Down The Road
The Fly Birds - It Ain't Me Babe
Pharis and Jason Romero - Old Bill's Tune
Daniel Crabtree - Cold Harbor
Mo Pitney - Old Home Place
Joe Mullins - The Glory Road
Hard Drive - Where Is My Sailor Boy?
Cannon's Jug Stompers - Bring It With You When You Come
Roan Mountain Hilltoppers - Sourwood Mountain
Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz - The Queen And Crescent
Norman Blake - Wreck of the Old 97
Doc Watson - Blue Railroad Train
Dolly Parton - Train Train
Jim and Jesse - Don't Say Goodbye If You Love Me
Robbie Fulks - One Glass of Whiskey
Tall Poppy String Band - Pride of America
East Nash Grass - Railroadin' and Gamblin'