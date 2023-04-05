The Old Fashioned #54

There’s widespread agreement that Special Consensus is a fine and venerable bluegrass band. See what I did there? The Chicago-based outfit, led for fifty incredible years by banjo player Greg Cahill, has rotated dozens of members in and out over the years like a finishing school for future leaders such as Chris Jones and Robbie Fulks. And they’re here in set four with their latest single, a joyous, ear-grabbing singalong on Gordon Lightfoot’s “Alberta Bound.” Also new this week, a cool track from the now out-there album by supergroup Mighty Poplar, one of the folkier tracks from Dom Flemons’s new eclectic album Traveling Wildfire, and an acoustic version with Mile Twelve of “Bad Debt,” which you can soon find in a more modern context on the new album from fiddler/songwriter Rachel Baiman.

Adeline - Old Melinda

Mighty Poplar - Little Joe

Dom Flemons - Tough Luck

The Wildmans - Richmond

Rachel Baiman and Mile Twelve - Bad Debt

Thunder and Rain - Scorpio

The Freight Hoppers - Hell Broke Loose In Georgia

Reno & Smiley - Born To Lose

Troy Engle - Back Home

Five Mile Mountain Road - Wild Horse

Sam Grisman Project - Shady Grove

Daniel Ullom - Kentucky Mandolin

Rocky Creek Ramblers - C Waltz

Del McCoury Band - Blackjack County Chains

Special Consensus - Alberta Bound

Mile Twelve - Johnny Oklahoma

The Poplin Family - - Sit at Home

Mama's Broke - Oh Sun/Pale Night/Forgetting Reel