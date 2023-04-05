The Old Fashioned #54
There’s widespread agreement that Special Consensus is a fine and venerable bluegrass band. See what I did there? The Chicago-based outfit, led for fifty incredible years by banjo player Greg Cahill, has rotated dozens of members in and out over the years like a finishing school for future leaders such as Chris Jones and Robbie Fulks. And they’re here in set four with their latest single, a joyous, ear-grabbing singalong on Gordon Lightfoot’s “Alberta Bound.” Also new this week, a cool track from the now out-there album by supergroup Mighty Poplar, one of the folkier tracks from Dom Flemons’s new eclectic album Traveling Wildfire, and an acoustic version with Mile Twelve of “Bad Debt,” which you can soon find in a more modern context on the new album from fiddler/songwriter Rachel Baiman.
Adeline - Old Melinda
Mighty Poplar - Little Joe
Dom Flemons - Tough Luck
The Wildmans - Richmond
Rachel Baiman and Mile Twelve - Bad Debt
Thunder and Rain - Scorpio
The Freight Hoppers - Hell Broke Loose In Georgia
Reno & Smiley - Born To Lose
Troy Engle - Back Home
Five Mile Mountain Road - Wild Horse
Sam Grisman Project - Shady Grove
Daniel Ullom - Kentucky Mandolin
Rocky Creek Ramblers - C Waltz
Del McCoury Band - Blackjack County Chains
Special Consensus - Alberta Bound
Mile Twelve - Johnny Oklahoma
The Poplin Family - - Sit at Home
Mama's Broke - Oh Sun/Pale Night/Forgetting Reel