The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #55

By Craig Havighurst
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
Caroline Owens is one of three artists with debut singles this week.

This week Amy and I talk about the once-in-a-career moment when an artist releases their first single to radio in their chosen genre or format, because we’ve got no less than three such cuts to share. Dalton Harper came up with his family’s band in Missouri and then played with Cedar Hill. Caroline Owens of Denton, NC has a voice that recalls the early songs of Alison Krauss. And while Billy Gilman isn’t new to the music biz having had hits and a Grammy nomination for his country music before he was a teen. But he says he’s turning full time to bluegrass now at age 34 and his first gesture is here, the song “Rollercoaster.” Also, our set of old-time and traditional music from out West features the Stillhouse Junkies (Durango, CO), the Foghorn String Band (Oregon), Natalie Padilla (Montana), Ben Winship (Idaho) and David Braggar.

Stephanie Coleman and Cleek Shrey - Barlow Knife
Dalton Harper - Highway of Love
April Verch and Cody Walters - Up In the Ottawa Valley
The Kentucky Hilltoppers - The Joe Turner Blues
Nickel Creek - 21st of May
Stillhouse Junkies - Five Doors Down in Leadville
Foghorn String Band - Lonesome Homesick Blues
Natalie Padilla - Horse and Buggy
Ben Winship - Turtle Dove
David Bragger - Altamont
Caroline Owens - Heartbreak Train
Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Jordan
Bluegrass Album Band - Devil In Disguise
Flatt and Scruggs - Cora Is Gone
Ben Plotnick and Frank Evans - The Ballad of John Mac
Hubby Jenkins - Rueben, Oh Rueben
Ten String Symphony - The Tidy Bug
Buzz Busby - Reno Bound
Billy Gilman - Rollercoaster

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
