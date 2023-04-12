The Old Fashioned #55

This week Amy and I talk about the once-in-a-career moment when an artist releases their first single to radio in their chosen genre or format, because we’ve got no less than three such cuts to share. Dalton Harper came up with his family’s band in Missouri and then played with Cedar Hill. Caroline Owens of Denton, NC has a voice that recalls the early songs of Alison Krauss. And while Billy Gilman isn’t new to the music biz having had hits and a Grammy nomination for his country music before he was a teen. But he says he’s turning full time to bluegrass now at age 34 and his first gesture is here, the song “Rollercoaster.” Also, our set of old-time and traditional music from out West features the Stillhouse Junkies (Durango, CO), the Foghorn String Band (Oregon), Natalie Padilla (Montana), Ben Winship (Idaho) and David Braggar.

Stephanie Coleman and Cleek Shrey - Barlow Knife

Dalton Harper - Highway of Love

April Verch and Cody Walters - Up In the Ottawa Valley

The Kentucky Hilltoppers - The Joe Turner Blues

Nickel Creek - 21st of May

Stillhouse Junkies - Five Doors Down in Leadville

Foghorn String Band - Lonesome Homesick Blues

Natalie Padilla - Horse and Buggy

Ben Winship - Turtle Dove

David Bragger - Altamont

Caroline Owens - Heartbreak Train

Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Jordan

Bluegrass Album Band - Devil In Disguise

Flatt and Scruggs - Cora Is Gone

Ben Plotnick and Frank Evans - The Ballad of John Mac

Hubby Jenkins - Rueben, Oh Rueben

Ten String Symphony - The Tidy Bug

Buzz Busby - Reno Bound

Billy Gilman - Rollercoaster