The Old Fashioned #56

By Craig Havighurst
Published April 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
Alison Brown

Back when I was falling in love with bluegrass music, part of the allure was its rich tradition of instrumentals, where the virtuosic musicianship of the players could really shine. I can only assume that Bill Monroe revered the tradition of old-time fiddling so much that he made room for soloists in his seminal Blue Grass Boys and the rest is history. This week we got a new single from banjo pace-setter Alison Brown dueting with the great Steve Martin, a teaser from her upcoming May 5 album On Banjo. And we built a set around that of new instrumental tracks from guitarist Alex Graf, mandolinist Ethan Setiawan and fiddler Michael Cleveland. Also this week, the first single from Tim O’Brien’s upcoming album Cup of Sugar, due June 16. Classic grass is here too from the Lost And Found and the legendary duo album of Ricky Skaggs and Tony Rice.

Mike Compton - Orange Blossom Breakdown
Tim O'Brien - Little Lamb, Little Lamb
Nicole Christianson - Ramblin' Bird
Nicholas Edwards Williams - Green Rocky Road
Viv and Riley - On Account Of You
Josie Toney - City Girl Blues
The Lost & Found - No Longer A Sweetheart of Mine
Benson - Red Mountain Wine
Hot Buttered Rum - No Reason Why
The Ozark Highballers - Horses On The Bridge
Alison Brown and Steve Martin - Foggy Morning Breaking
Alex Graf - Memory Bank
Michael Cleveland - Contact
Ethan Satiawan - Back, Dog
Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small - Dear Companion
Tony Rice and Ricky Skaggs - Where The Soul of Man Never Dies
Benton Flippen and the Smoky Valley Boys - Let Me Fall
Clinton Davis - Curly Headed Woman

Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
