The Old Fashioned #56

Back when I was falling in love with bluegrass music, part of the allure was its rich tradition of instrumentals, where the virtuosic musicianship of the players could really shine. I can only assume that Bill Monroe revered the tradition of old-time fiddling so much that he made room for soloists in his seminal Blue Grass Boys and the rest is history. This week we got a new single from banjo pace-setter Alison Brown dueting with the great Steve Martin, a teaser from her upcoming May 5 album On Banjo. And we built a set around that of new instrumental tracks from guitarist Alex Graf, mandolinist Ethan Setiawan and fiddler Michael Cleveland. Also this week, the first single from Tim O’Brien’s upcoming album Cup of Sugar, due June 16. Classic grass is here too from the Lost And Found and the legendary duo album of Ricky Skaggs and Tony Rice.

