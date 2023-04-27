The Old Fashioned #57

Wow it’s already time for Merlefest in North Carolina, which is in some ways the kickoff of the summer bluegrass festival season. And in this week’s show, we talk about the backstory of the bluegrass festival, born in 1961 in Luray VA. Our inspiration is the new single about the festival influence from Robbie Fulks, whose album Bluegrass Vacation came out April 7. Also up this week, new songs from Wood Box Heroes, Pam Gadd and Cajun-influenced old-time band The Faux Paws. And we bask in the festival-ready glory of Peter Rowan, Joe Mullins and the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. Have fun out there and stay safe!

Ellery Marshall and George Guthrie - Deputy Dalton

Robbie Fulks - Longhair Bluegrass

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band - These Crazy Dreams

Flatt and Scruggs - Head Over Heels in Love

Willie Watson - Dry Bones

Wood Box Heroes - This Train

Jody Stecher - Wild Bill Jones

Elizabeth Cotten - Wilson Rag

AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi - Sweet Bunch of Daisies

Darren Nicholson - Dillsboro Blues

Fast Track - You'll Never Find Another So True

The Old Time Snake Milkers - Stone's Rag

Peter Rowan - Little Joe

Pam Gadd - Inch By Inch

The Faux Paws - Backburner

Belen Escobedo - Barn Dance Shotis

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Rabbit On A Log

Joe Mullins and Radio Ramblers - Play The Wildwood Flower