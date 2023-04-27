The Old Fashioned #57
Wow it’s already time for Merlefest in North Carolina, which is in some ways the kickoff of the summer bluegrass festival season. And in this week’s show, we talk about the backstory of the bluegrass festival, born in 1961 in Luray VA. Our inspiration is the new single about the festival influence from Robbie Fulks, whose album Bluegrass Vacation came out April 7. Also up this week, new songs from Wood Box Heroes, Pam Gadd and Cajun-influenced old-time band The Faux Paws. And we bask in the festival-ready glory of Peter Rowan, Joe Mullins and the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. Have fun out there and stay safe!
Ellery Marshall and George Guthrie - Deputy Dalton
Robbie Fulks - Longhair Bluegrass
The Tennessee Bluegrass Band - These Crazy Dreams
Flatt and Scruggs - Head Over Heels in Love
Willie Watson - Dry Bones
Wood Box Heroes - This Train
Jody Stecher - Wild Bill Jones
Elizabeth Cotten - Wilson Rag
AJ Srubas and Rina Rossi - Sweet Bunch of Daisies
Darren Nicholson - Dillsboro Blues
Fast Track - You'll Never Find Another So True
The Old Time Snake Milkers - Stone's Rag
Peter Rowan - Little Joe
Pam Gadd - Inch By Inch
The Faux Paws - Backburner
Belen Escobedo - Barn Dance Shotis
Jake Xerxes Fussell - Rabbit On A Log
Joe Mullins and Radio Ramblers - Play The Wildwood Flower