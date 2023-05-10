The Old Fashioned #58

We’re enjoying the recent album The Band Is Playing Covers by The Fly Birds out of Winchester, VA (Patsy Cline’s hometown FYI), and we salute them on their truth-in-advertising approach to album titles. I was captivated by their version of John Prine’s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” and that got me thinking about other bluegrass and trad artists who’d interpreted Prine over the years. Many years in fact. I found the Country Gentlemen singing “Souvenirs” from 50 years ago when that song was new. I remembered Tim and Mollie O’Brien’s gorgeous take on “Unwed Fathers.” So it just felt natural to build a set around Prine songs cut by bluegrass artists. Also this week, new songs from Tina Adair, Chris Jones and the fiery duo of Billy Strings and Tommy Emmanuel. And in another great cover, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill road take on a great one by Darrell Scott.

Mr. Sun - Breakers Bakedown

Rick Faris - Too Lonely, Way Too Long

Zoe & Cloyd - Up and At Em

Bronwyn Keith-Heinz - Natchez Whistle

Dudley Connell and Don Rigsby - I'm Troubled, I'm Troubled

Tina Adair - Some Things You Can't Undo

Sami Braman - The Riveter

Larry Sparks - She Thinks I Still Care

Larry Sparks - Blue Virginia Blues

April Verch - Cauliflower

The Fly Birds - Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

Tim & Mollie O'Brien - Unwed Fathers

The Seldom Scene - A Good Time

Jim & Jesse - Paradise

The Country Gentlemen - Souvenirs

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Rd - Uncle Lloyd

The Stanley Brothers - The Fields Have Turned Brown

Tommy Emmanuel and Billy Strings - Doc's Guitar / Black Mountain Rag

Chris Jones and Night Drivers - Blow Whistle