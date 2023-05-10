The Old Fashioned #58
We’re enjoying the recent album The Band Is Playing Covers by The Fly Birds out of Winchester, VA (Patsy Cline’s hometown FYI), and we salute them on their truth-in-advertising approach to album titles. I was captivated by their version of John Prine’s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” and that got me thinking about other bluegrass and trad artists who’d interpreted Prine over the years. Many years in fact. I found the Country Gentlemen singing “Souvenirs” from 50 years ago when that song was new. I remembered Tim and Mollie O’Brien’s gorgeous take on “Unwed Fathers.” So it just felt natural to build a set around Prine songs cut by bluegrass artists. Also this week, new songs from Tina Adair, Chris Jones and the fiery duo of Billy Strings and Tommy Emmanuel. And in another great cover, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill road take on a great one by Darrell Scott.
Mr. Sun - Breakers Bakedown
Rick Faris - Too Lonely, Way Too Long
Zoe & Cloyd - Up and At Em
Bronwyn Keith-Heinz - Natchez Whistle
Dudley Connell and Don Rigsby - I'm Troubled, I'm Troubled
Tina Adair - Some Things You Can't Undo
Sami Braman - The Riveter
Larry Sparks - She Thinks I Still Care
Larry Sparks - Blue Virginia Blues
April Verch - Cauliflower
The Fly Birds - Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Tim & Mollie O'Brien - Unwed Fathers
The Seldom Scene - A Good Time
Jim & Jesse - Paradise
The Country Gentlemen - Souvenirs
Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Rd - Uncle Lloyd
The Stanley Brothers - The Fields Have Turned Brown
Tommy Emmanuel and Billy Strings - Doc's Guitar / Black Mountain Rag
Chris Jones and Night Drivers - Blow Whistle