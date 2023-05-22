The Old Fashioned #60

If you saw my feature about Tony Rice and Gordon Lightfoot, you’ll understand how my appreciation for the late, great Canadian songwriter was awakened and enhanced by the fandom of the late, great bluegrass star. It was a match made in roots music heaven, but Tony was far from the only bluegrasser to cover Gordon beautifully. I took this show – hosted solo by me – as an opportunity to explore that thread of history with Lightfoot songs as interpreted by Mac Wiseman, the Country Gentelmen, Claire Lynch, Chris Jones and others. Also here, the first single in advance of Molly Tuttle’s newly announced 2023 album City Of Gold, a new one from Robbie Fulks’s superb new Bluegrass Vacation album and Gina Furtado interpreting Bill Monroe.

Justin Moses - Locust Hill

Molly Tuttle - El Dorado

Brittany and Natalie Haas - The Volunteer

Will Ellis - Blue Lake Rag

Infamous Stringdusters - Will You Be Lonesome Too?

Adam & Mikayla Burrows - Lonely Heart Blues

Patrick McAvinue - First Day In Town

Robbie Fulks - Lonely Ain't Hardly Alive

Gina Furtado - True Life Blues

The Horseflies - Jenny on the Railroad

Tony Rice – Cold On The Shoulder

Emerson & Waldron - Early Morning Rain

Chris Jones - Ribbon of Darkness

Special Consensus - Alberta Bound

Mac Wiseman - Steel Rail Blues

Front Porch String Band - Go My Way

The Country Gentlemen - Redwood Hill