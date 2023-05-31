The Old Fashioned #61
This week’s show, hosted by Amy, pays tribute to folklorist and record producer Chris Strachwitz, who died in mid May at the age of 91. Founder of deep roots label Arhoolie Records, he was a giant in American music as a talent scout, a writer, a promoter, and a field recordist. His first Arhoolie release was with Mance Lipscomb in 1960, and the New York Times noted he’d go on to bolster the careers of Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mississippi Fred McDowell and Big Mama Thornton. He’ll be missed. Also this hour, new music from Songs From The Road Band and Josie Toney, plus a remarkable cowboy ballad by Australian musician William Alexander.
Roan Mountain Hilltoppers - Sourwood Mountain
Flatt & Scruggs - Salty Dog Blues
Songs From the Road Band - Pay Your Dues
Josie Toney - Good Time Boy
Devon Flaherty - Oh! How He Lied
Bluegrass Intentions - Jack of Diamonds
Windy Hill - Frog on a Lily Pad
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Something Special
Hay Blackbird - Cumberland Gap
Cancioneros Del Repertorio - El Lavaplatos, Primera Parte
Santiago Jiminez Jr. - Cada Vez Que Cae la Tarde
Robert Pete Williams - Some Got Six Months
Alphonse Ardoin with Conray Fontenot - La Robe Barre
Paul Brown - Evening Rainbow Waltz
William Alexander - Queensland Ranges
Jody Stecher - The Golden Vanity