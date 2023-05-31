The Old Fashioned #61

This week’s show, hosted by Amy, pays tribute to folklorist and record producer Chris Strachwitz, who died in mid May at the age of 91. Founder of deep roots label Arhoolie Records, he was a giant in American music as a talent scout, a writer, a promoter, and a field recordist. His first Arhoolie release was with Mance Lipscomb in 1960, and the New York Times noted he’d go on to bolster the careers of Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mississippi Fred McDowell and Big Mama Thornton. He’ll be missed. Also this hour, new music from Songs From The Road Band and Josie Toney, plus a remarkable cowboy ballad by Australian musician William Alexander.

Roan Mountain Hilltoppers - Sourwood Mountain

Flatt & Scruggs - Salty Dog Blues

Songs From the Road Band - Pay Your Dues

Josie Toney - Good Time Boy

Devon Flaherty - Oh! How He Lied

Bluegrass Intentions - Jack of Diamonds

Windy Hill - Frog on a Lily Pad

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Something Special

Hay Blackbird - Cumberland Gap

Cancioneros Del Repertorio - El Lavaplatos, Primera Parte

Santiago Jiminez Jr. - Cada Vez Que Cae la Tarde

Robert Pete Williams - Some Got Six Months

Alphonse Ardoin with Conray Fontenot - La Robe Barre

Paul Brown - Evening Rainbow Waltz

William Alexander - Queensland Ranges

Jody Stecher - The Golden Vanity