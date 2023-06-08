The Old Fashioned #62
Amy and I reunite after a few weeks apart, co-hosting at a distance between Nashville and Bishop, CA for another week of traditional acoustic goodness. The Kody Norris Show kicks off the hour with a new single. Zoe & Cloyd showcase music from a new album that pays tributes to their respective music-making grandfathers. Robbie Fulks and Tim O’Brien team up for the Delmore Brothers classic “Nashville Blues” from Robbie’s new Bluegrass Vacation album. Phoebe Hunt sounds gorgeous singing one of many songs by bluegrass songwriter Murphy Hicks Henry on a new tribute album. But nothing sounds more energized, inspirational or international as Larry & Joe’s “Nuevo South Train.” The Durham, NC duo features Joe Troop of Che Appalache with his Venezuelan immigrant friend Larry Bellorín, on banjo and harp respectively. Yes, harp. It has to be heard to be believed, and this rollicking track tells the story of this cultural fusion.
Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Closing The Gap
Kody Norris Show - I Call Her Sunshine
Robbie Fulks - Nashville Blues
Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small - Sin City
Larry & Joe - Nuevo South Train
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain - How Blue
Unspoken Tradition - Moments
Fred Cockerham - Natural Bridge Blues
Zoe and Cloyd - Old Country Baptizing
Andy Leftwich - Pike's Peak Breakdown
Phoebe Hunt - Life and Liberty
Gandydancer - Lonesome Pine Ramble
Bill Evans - True He's Gone
Chris Coole - Life On The First Day Of Spring
Appalachian Road Show - Lonesome Road To Travel
Doc Watson and Bill Monroe - Memories of You
Brittany Haas and Dan Trueman - CrissCross