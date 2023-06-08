The Old Fashioned #62

Amy and I reunite after a few weeks apart, co-hosting at a distance between Nashville and Bishop, CA for another week of traditional acoustic goodness. The Kody Norris Show kicks off the hour with a new single. Zoe & Cloyd showcase music from a new album that pays tributes to their respective music-making grandfathers. Robbie Fulks and Tim O’Brien team up for the Delmore Brothers classic “Nashville Blues” from Robbie’s new Bluegrass Vacation album. Phoebe Hunt sounds gorgeous singing one of many songs by bluegrass songwriter Murphy Hicks Henry on a new tribute album. But nothing sounds more energized, inspirational or international as Larry & Joe’s “Nuevo South Train.” The Durham, NC duo features Joe Troop of Che Appalache with his Venezuelan immigrant friend Larry Bellorín, on banjo and harp respectively. Yes, harp. It has to be heard to be believed, and this rollicking track tells the story of this cultural fusion.

Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Closing The Gap

Kody Norris Show - I Call Her Sunshine

Robbie Fulks - Nashville Blues

Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small - Sin City

Larry & Joe - Nuevo South Train

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain - How Blue

Unspoken Tradition - Moments

Fred Cockerham - Natural Bridge Blues

Zoe and Cloyd - Old Country Baptizing

Andy Leftwich - Pike's Peak Breakdown

Phoebe Hunt - Life and Liberty

Gandydancer - Lonesome Pine Ramble

Bill Evans - True He's Gone

Chris Coole - Life On The First Day Of Spring

Appalachian Road Show - Lonesome Road To Travel

Doc Watson and Bill Monroe - Memories of You

Brittany Haas and Dan Trueman - CrissCross