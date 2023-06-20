The Old Fashioned #63
Tim O’Brien, one of the most creative and consistent masters of bluegrass and traditional music of the past forty years, is back. His new album Cup Of Sugar is the first in his career he says featuring all original songs, and a lot of them seem to be about animals. We recently featured the first single “Little Lamb,” while this week’s featured tune is “Bear.” Meanwhile in old time business, the Ozark Highballers offer “Bear Creek” and Michael Hurley brings “Hog of the Forsaken,” whatever that means. I plucked songs by The Grassifieds and Maddie Denton, while Amy curated a set of Round Peak fiddling to celebrate the annual gathering in Mt. Airy, NC.
Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham - John Brown's Dream
Dan Tyminski - Keep Your Eye On Kentucky
Kenny and Amanda Smith - Mountain Top
Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass - We Don't Care What Mama Don't Allow
Henhouse Prowlers - Lead and Iron
Michael Hurley - Hog Of The Forsaken
The Lowest Pair - Mt. Rainier
The Ozark Highballers - Bear Creek
Tim O'Brien - Bear
Noam Pikelny - Ashland Breakdown
Rafe Brady - Surry County Jail
Betty Vornbrock - Piney Woods Gal
Camp Creek Boys - Let Me Fall
Tommy Jarrell - Sally Ann
The Grassifieds - Don't Tell Me You Lied
Martha Spencer - Ramblin' Hobo
David Rawlings Machine - Come On Over My House
Maddie Denton - My Window Faces The South