The Old Fashioned #63

Tim O’Brien, one of the most creative and consistent masters of bluegrass and traditional music of the past forty years, is back. His new album Cup Of Sugar is the first in his career he says featuring all original songs, and a lot of them seem to be about animals. We recently featured the first single “Little Lamb,” while this week’s featured tune is “Bear.” Meanwhile in old time business, the Ozark Highballers offer “Bear Creek” and Michael Hurley brings “Hog of the Forsaken,” whatever that means. I plucked songs by The Grassifieds and Maddie Denton, while Amy curated a set of Round Peak fiddling to celebrate the annual gathering in Mt. Airy, NC.

Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham - John Brown's Dream

Dan Tyminski - Keep Your Eye On Kentucky

Kenny and Amanda Smith - Mountain Top

Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass - We Don't Care What Mama Don't Allow

Henhouse Prowlers - Lead and Iron

Michael Hurley - Hog Of The Forsaken

The Lowest Pair - Mt. Rainier

The Ozark Highballers - Bear Creek

Tim O'Brien - Bear

Noam Pikelny - Ashland Breakdown

Rafe Brady - Surry County Jail

Betty Vornbrock - Piney Woods Gal

Camp Creek Boys - Let Me Fall

Tommy Jarrell - Sally Ann

The Grassifieds - Don't Tell Me You Lied

Martha Spencer - Ramblin' Hobo

David Rawlings Machine - Come On Over My House

Maddie Denton - My Window Faces The South